Investigation continues in Kent Police fatal shooting of man

An investigation into the fatal shooting of a Kent man by a Kent Police officer in 2024 has been forwarded to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for final review and determination of charges, if any.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team completed its investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Christian Demetri Moshofsky, 33, according to a April 24 press release from the Port of Seattle Police, which led the inquiry. Moshofsky was shot at about 12:48 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2024, at the Madison Plaza Apartments, 102 Madison Ave., just east of Highway 167.

It could take up to two months before prosecutors look at the case.

“Typically – because of the extent of the reviews and the workload with many other cases – those independent reviews by our office usually take several weeks, and we anticipate it would be completed within 60 days,” said Casey McNerthney, spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, in a April 28 email.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team is a multi-agency team of investigators from eight law enforcement agencies (Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, King County Sheriff’s Office, Renton, Port of Seattle and Tukwila). With Kent Police as the involved agency, its staff was excluded from the investigation.

The team issued weekly media updates through the Port of Seattle Police since the shooting but didn’t add any new information to its reports from Nov. 7, 2025 to April 17, 2026, except in its final April 24 report that the investigation had ended.

Based on earlier reports from last year, the investigation team determined the following:

Moshofsky fired at least 15 shots and the one officer involved fired nine shots.

The ballistic analysis results from the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory indicate that a Ruger 5.7mm semi-automatic pistol, recovered from inside Moshofsky’s apartment, was fully operable and equipped with functional safety mechanisms. Examination confirmed that the 15 fired 5.7x28mm caliber cartridge cases recovered at the scene were discharged from this specific Ruger pistol.

Additionally, nine fired 5.56x45mm caliber cartridge cases were confirmed to have been fired from the police department-issued Colt M4LE rifle previously identified as belonging to the involved officer.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office recovered two projectiles from Moshofsky during his autopsy, which determined he died from a gunshot wound to the head. Ballistic comparison testing identified both projectiles as having been fired from the officer’s Colt M4LE rifle, according to the report.

Earlier reports indicated that Moshofsky fired seven shots at police and that an officer returned nine shots. The other eight shots by Moshofsky were fired prior to the arrival of police. Nobody was hit by any of his 15 shots.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting multiple gunshots heard outside a residence in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, according to the investigation. Upon arrival, officers exited their patrol vehicles and began searching the area on foot. While conducting the search, officers heard additional gunfire and believed shots were being fired at them from an upper-floor unit within a nearby apartment complex. In response, one officer discharged their firearm toward the suspected source of the gunfire.

Additional officers arrived to assist in clearing the apartment unit and located Moshofsky lying on the floor inside. Lifesaving measures were initiated but Moshofsky died at the scene.

The officer who fired the shots was identified as a 24-year-old male who has served with the department since November 2022. He is the only officer who fired his weapon. No officers were injured.

At the time of the incident, only two officers had arrived on scene, according to the investigation. Due to the positioning of their patrol vehicles, neither vehicle was struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at approximately 12:35 a.m., and the involved officer discharged his duty weapon at approximately 12:41 a.m.

The details about the number of shots fired were the first update to the case since Feb. 7, 2025 when a investigation team media release revealed Moshofsky had a 0.27 blood alcohol concentration, according to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab.

A person with a 0.27 blood alcohol concentration can experience major loss of motor control, poor or no balance, severe attention and reaction deficits, inability to cognitively process sounds or visuals, nausea or vomiting, according to healthline.com.

A driver may be charged with DUI in Washington state if a blood test shows the alcohol in the driver’s blood to be 0.08 or higher.