Old Skyway Bowl Park to become community center

The site for the future Skyway Community Center which will be adjacent to Skyway Park. Image courtesy of King County Parks.

King County Parks has agreed to purchase the former Skyway Park Bowl with plans to turn it into Skyway’s first community center.

The future site of the new community center will sit on a 3.82-acre property on Renton Avenue South, and will border the northwest corner of Skyway Park and sits next to the former Roman Casino. King County Parks will continue to work with community partners to collect public input on the design for the new community center and which programs it will offer. The location was selected based on strong community preference and the approval of an advisory committee

“For more than a decade, Skyway neighbors have been advocating for an inclusive, welcoming place to gather, play, and build community,” said Executive Girmay Zahilay, whose office made the announcement April 22. “This site preserves valuable green space while creating a new neighborhood hub in a central, walkable location near transit, the library, schools, and other amenities. Delivering this community center is a top priority for my administration, and I’m excited that we are one step closer to making it a reality for the people of Skyway and West Hill.”

Funding to begin the initial design phase was included in the King County Parks Levy, which voters renewed in August 2025.

“This marks a major milestone on the road to Skyway getting its first community center and I’m thrilled to support it,” said King County Councilmember Rhonda Lewis. “Guided by the voice of the community, this location will serve Skyway’s needs for decades to come, and I can’t wait to see it completed and all the amazing programs that will operate there. Thank you to everyone who shared their voice in this process.”

The Skyway Community Advisory Committee – which meets quarterly at the Skyway Resource Center – will also help determine which programs are offered at the community center.

Residents who are interested in joining the committee can contact Parks Community Engagement Project Manager Gabriel Avila-Mooney at gabriel.avila-mooney@kingcounty.gov. Committee members are compensated at a rate of $75 per hour for contributing their time and expertise.