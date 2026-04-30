Child, 2, dies after DUI crash in Auburn

A 2-year-old girl died from injuries suffered during a car crash in Auburn on April 27.

The adult female driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI following the single-vehicle collision into a tree on 104th Avenue SE in the Lea Hill area. The now-deceased girl and another juvenile in the car were transported by air to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The girl has been identified by the King County Medical Examiner as Chancy Kaimiliana Marybea Luey, age 2. Cause of death was listed as blunt force injury of the head and neck, and the manner of death was listed as an accident.

The road was closed in both directions between Lea Hill Road and Green River Road while investigators processed the scene.

More information will be reported when available.