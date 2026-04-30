Kent Police have option to wear special FIFA badges

Kent Police officers will have the option to wear special FIFA badges May 1 to Aug. 1 because the department will offer safety resources during the FIFA World Cup in Seattle this summer. COURTESY PHOTO, Kent Police

As part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming this summer to Seattle, Kent Police officers have been authorized to wear the officially licensed special edition FIFA police badges while on duty.

Officers have the option to start wearing the FIFA badges May 1 and can use them through Aug. 1, according to Kent Police. Officers must use their own money to buy the badges. Officers can choose to keep wearing the regular Kent Police badges.

Participation in the FIFA World Cup 26 Badge Program is available exclusively to area departments and agencies that are contributing resources to the FIFA World Cup 26 Safety Effort, according to the FIFA. Participation was subject to approval by FIFA.

Seattle will host six FIFA World Cup matches at Lumen Field. The match dates are June 15, 19, 24 and 26 and July 1 and 6.

“The FIFA World Cup will be a regional event, drawing significant numbers of fans and spectators to the area,” Kent Police Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner said in a April 30 email. “In addition to matches being held in Seattle, World Cup teams will be training at facilities throughout the surrounding region.”

The Sounders training facility in Renton will be one of the sites for a team.

“Valley SWAT (which includes Kent Police) will be providing support to our adjoining jurisdictions, including Renton and Tukwila, which are hosting team activities and practices,” Kasner said. “Our primary focus will remain on policing critical infrastructure within our own jurisdiction particularly transit systems and light rail, which are expected to see increased use by event attendees.”

Kent has two Sound Transit light rail stations on the West Hill and a Sound Transit Sounder train station near downtown.

Kent Police’s Civil Disturbance Unit, along with patrol resources, also will be available to be deployed as needed to support local operations, Kasner said.

All badges were manufactured in Smith & Warren’s White Plains, New York facility and are available to participating departments in the United States and Canada, according to FIFA. The badges will not be available to the general public.

Other police agencies that have the option to wear the FIFA badges are Clyde Hill, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Redmond, Renton, Seattle and Tukwila. Others approved for the badges are the King County Sheriff’s Office, Global Medical Response and the Latino Peace Officers Association.