Homicide investigation started in Covington after Friday incident | Update

Detectives have started a homicide investigation in Covington but very few details have been released by the King County Sheriff’s Office.

“This was a contained event and there is no danger to the public,” according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson in a late Friday afternoon, May 1 update.

Deputies from Covington, Maple Valley and unincorporated King County responded at about 7:20 a.m. Friday, May 1 to a call in a neighborhood in the 25000 block of 186th Place SE, according to a email from a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. The location is near Highway 18.

“This is now an active homicide investigation; one person is dead and another was taken to a Covington hospital,” according to the spokesperson.

The Major Crimes Unit took over the case and processed the scene and evidence, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson did not answer questions about the two people, their gender, age or relationship.

“That is all the information available at this time; we will update more when we can,” according to the spokesperson.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the identification of the person.

The Covington Police Department contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for police services.