Kent Reporter Coach of the Month: Kendall Anderson

The Kent Reporter Coach of the Month is Kendall Anderson from Kentwood. Anderson coaches wrestling for the Conks.

The biggest reason that I coach is because my dad coached me all of my childhood and instilled in me the love of sports. As I’ve gotten older, the main reason I enjoy coaching is seeing my athletes reach their own personal goals. Sometimes my athletes don’t reach their goals and it hurts me, but the lessons they learn while trying to achieve their goals will last a lifetime.

What are some of the ways you seek to explore and provide opportunities for students to become involved in athletics?

I have coached different sports in different schools throughout the KSD. I coached 7th grade football at Cedar Heights and wrestling at Kentwood. I was part of a Cultural Exchange team that took 13 wrestlers from the state of Washington to Japan in the summer of 2023. I am currently a PE teacher at Kentwood and I try to instill in my students confidence in order to try something new.

After they leave your school, what are some of things you hope your students will take away from their experiences on your teams and with athletics?

I hope my athletes take away the discipline, work ethic, respect and confidence that it takes to live a successful life outside of wrestling. The past 11 years as a head coach at Kentwood, I have three former athletes in medical school, a couple of pilots, a few engineers and many other athletes that are successful adults.

Do you have a favorite book that has helped you become a better coach?

“Always ComPete” by Pete Carroll

“Tiger Style” by Brian Smith (Head Coach University of Missouri)

Why does this coach deserve to be honored as Coach of the Month?

The boys wrestling program has seen both competitive success and meaningful growth this season under the leadership of Coach Kendall Anderson, including an outstanding 5-1 NPSL season and many Conk boys wrestlers moving on to competition in the postseason. An inspiring leader and uplifting motivator, Coach Anderson brings out the best in his athletes by setting clear expectations and challenging them to believe in themselves both on and off the mat. He has structured a program focused on developing the whole student-athlete, going beyond wrestling techniques to ensure his athletes are equally committed to success in the classroom. By emphasizing accountability, preparation and balance, Coach Anderson helps his wrestlers understand that achievement is built through discipline in every area. He leads with humility, models integrity and consistently demonstrates respect for opponents and officials. His commitment to developing responsible, confident young men makes him a deserving choice for Coach of the Month.