Kent Police Blotter: Feb. 21 to March 5

A sampling of Kent Police incidents Feb. 21 to March 5:

Feb. 21:

• Domestic disturbance: Officers responded to the Driftwood Apartments, 1610 W. James St., regarding a domestic disturbance and property damage. A male involved left the scene in a vehicle and then fled on foot before being taken into custody. He was booked into the King County Jail on multiple felony charges.

Feb. 23

• Robbery: Officers responded to a robbery at a convenience store. Five masked individuals entered the store and demanded money before leaving in two vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Feb. 24

• Commercial burglary: Officers responded to a commercial burglary at Ezee Fiber, 22217 68th Ave. S. Staff reported that a storage container had been unlawfully entered several days earlier, and approximately $34,000 in equipment had been taken. The business reported at least two additional incidents during the week.

Feb. 27

• Shots strike home: Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 12600 block of SE 277th Place. One residence was struck, and shell casings were located nearby. No injuries were reported, and the residents did not know why their home may have been targeted.

• Warrant arrest: An officer observed a vehicle driving onto the shoulder and proceeding through a red light. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was found to have an outstanding $50,000 warrant out of Pierce County. The driver was arrested and transported to jail.

Feb. 28

• Stolen vehicle: An officer located a stolen vehicle at a home improvement store. Once additional officers arrived, the two occupants attempted to leave the area. The female was detained, and the male was later located with the help of a drone and surrendered. The driver was booked, and the passenger was released.

March 1

• DUI arrest: Officers responded to a collision at James Street and Central Avenue involving a driver suspected of impairment. Open alcohol containers were observed in the vehicle. The driver declined field sobriety tests and refused a breath test.

• Child found: Officers found a nonverbal 5-year-old child walking alone near Central Flats, 1024 Central Ave. N. After canvassing the area, the child’s mother was located and reported that the child had left the home while she was sleeping. The child was returned to her, and a Child Protective Services (CPS) referral was made.

• Shots fired at home: Officers responded to a report of shots fired into a residence on 151st Place SE. Multiple rounds entered the home. No injuries were reported, and the residents did not know why they may have been targeted.

March 3

• Suspicious truck: Officers located a truck at a business on Hermanson Company property, 1221 Second Ave. N. The suspect was believed to have accessed an exterior tool shed before returning to the truck and leaving the area. The truck became disabled shortly afterward, and the driver left on foot. A K9 track assisted in locating and detaining the individual.

March 4

• Order violations: Officers assisted in locating and detaining an individual with a history of order violations in the East Hill area. The coordinated response led to a successful capture.

March 5

• Store robbery: Officers responded to an audible hold-up alarm at a convenience store near South 180th Street and East Valley Highway. A perimeter was established, and the suspect was quickly found nearby.