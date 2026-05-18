Businesses honor Kent officers during National Police Week

Officers check out the coffee and food from Starbucks and Wild Wheat Bakery. COURTESY PHOTO, Kent Police

Chandra and Randall Smith, of All Pro Building Maintenance, serve up a barbecue for officers. COURTESY PHOTO, Kent Police

Agave Cocina and Cantina provides meal options for officers to honor them during National Police Week. COURTESY PHOTO, Kent Police

Local businesses turned National Police Week into a way to thank officers for their daily work with deliveries of food to Kent Police headquarters downtown next to City Hall.

Kent Police posted last week on Facebook about the week in the middle of May each year that honors officers who lost their lives in the line of duty and recognizes current officers for the work they do.

After generous donations of food and thanks, Kent Police decided to recognize on its Facebook page the businesses that decided to let officers know how much they appreciate them.

“We have been very spoiled this week (May 10-16) and are hoping we are getting our thank you posts out to everyone who stopped by the station with goodies and conversation,” according to a Kent Police post.

Among the businesses recognized:

• Randall and Chandra Smith from All Pro Building Maintenance and Kent Kiwanis for fellowshipping with the department one day last week. Each year they show up during National Police Week to provide a barbecue for the officers and join them in conversation.

• Starbucks and Wild Wheat Bakery stopped by with lots of life giving coffee and pastries for the morning crews. The wife of Officer James Sherwood brought homemade cinnamon rolls.

• Jimmy Johns for the boxes of food it sent. Saya Restaurant for a very tasty lunch spread. Dicks Drive-in for the burgers and fries. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Arbor Village for the snacks that helped to tide officers over between meals.

• Kent Station restaurants and Rae Permann, the shopping center’s events and community relations manager, who arrived at the station with enough food to feed the whole department. A special thank you to MOD Pizza, Mama Stortini’s, Restaurant, Agave Cocina and Cantina and Dough Zone Dumpling House.

Fallen officers

In addition to recognizing current officers, the week honors officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. Those seven Kent officers and their date of death are:

• Harry Miller: April 10, 1908

• Terry Orr: July 15, 2003

• Gregory Duffin: Sept. 1, 2007

• Gregory Richards: Nov. 29, 2009

• Robin McCuistion: Feb. 24, 2011

• Derrick Focht : April 7, 2017

• Diego Moreno: July 22, 2018