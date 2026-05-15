Owner of 2 Kent Chevron stations penalized for safety violations

The state Department of Ecology issued two penalties totaling more than $42,000 to the owner of two Kent Chevron gas stations for repeated violations of state and federal laws regulating underground storage tanks.

The stations are Kangley Chevron, 26220 116th Ave. SE and Central Chevron, 1208 Central Ave. N., according to Ecology.

These violations include failing to document safety testing and training, and failure to comply with overfill prevention requirements, according to a May 15 Ecology news release. Underground tanks – like those found at gas stations, industrial sites and commercial properties – are out of sight, but need to be properly inspected and maintained to prevent hazardous materials stored in the tanks from contaminating the surrounding soils and groundwater.

The penalties were issued against Mahadev Inc. and the TM Investment Company, which are owned by David (Devendra) Malik who is responsible for the two sites identified in the penalty, according to Ecology. He also owns several other gas stations across King County.

Ecology inspectors have provided education, training, and guidance to Malik across all his sites for more than two decades, according to the news release. Inspections have continued to find violations, increasing the potential for a major release.

“We’ve spent hundreds of hours spanning years trying to gain compliance to no avail,” said Kim Wooten, Ecology’s Northwest region Toxics Cleanup section manager. “David Malik needs to properly maintain and monitor his underground fuel tanks consistent with federal and state laws to ensure the public and environment are protected.”

Ecology regulates over 8,500 tanks at more than 3,400 facilities, and inspectors work closely with facility owners to make sure tanks and piping systems are installed, maintained, and monitored to prevent releases of hazardous material into the environment.

The penalty may be appealed within 30 days to the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board.