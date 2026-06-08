‘Altercation’ in Kent led to fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl

An “altercation” led to the fatal shooting June 3 of a 16-year-old girl in Kent.

“Detectives are actively pursuing multiple leads in an effort to identify the suspect involved in this case,” Kent Police Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner said in a Monday, June 8 email when asked for an update about the shooting. “The shooting stemmed from an altercation, and tragically, the young female was struck and killed during the incident.”

Police aren’t releasing any further details as the homicide investigation continues.

Nyeruon Deng Biel died of a gunshot wound to the torso, according to a June 4 report by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled the death a homicide. The medical examiner reported Biel was found in a parking lot.

Multiple officers responded at about 4:20 a.m. to a 911 call of shots fired in the 400 block of Alder Lane, according to a Kent Police news release. The location is just east of Central Avenue South and west of the Green River in the far south end of town. A couple of apartment complexes sit along Alder Lane.

Officers located Biel with visible injuries to her face and head, according to police. The officers performed lifesaving medical aid and were later assisted by medics, but Biel did not survive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kent PD Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

12 homicides this year

Biel’s killing was the 11th homicide in Kent in 2026. A fatal stabbing June 4 of Kerry D. Blake, 26, at the Grandview Apartments, marked the 12th homicide, according to Kasner.

Kent Police arrested a 46-year-old Kent man who allegedly fatally stabbed Blake in front of building B at the Grandview Apartments, 3900 Veterans Drive. Blake died of a stab wound of chest, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office June 5 report, which ruled the death a homicide.

Kent had eight homicides in 2025, 11 in 2024 and 13 in 2023, according to Kent Police.