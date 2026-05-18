Kent Reporter Athlete of the Year voting is now open

Voting for the Kent Reporter’s Athlete of the Year for the 2025-2026 school year is now open.

Winners will be announced 6 p.m. June 3 at the Kent-Meridian East Wing Auditorium during the Athlete of the Year ceremony. Voting will close at 11:45 p.m. Monday, May 25. Click here to vote now.

Here are this year’s nominees with bios submitted by their athletic directors.

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BOYS

Nathan Terada: Golf, Unified Basketball, Judo (Kentridge), Grade 12 — Nathan’s accomplishments in judo speak for themselves. A three-time state champion and youth national champion, Nathan has demonstrated elite performance through years of focused dedication and resilience. What stands out most about Nathan is his maturity and sense of responsibility. He understands leadership is not about recognition, but about service, lifting teammates, representing his community with pride, and holding himself to a higher standard even when no one is watching. Nathan was a team captain of the Kentridge golf team that competed in the district tournament.

Gio Moimoi: Basketball (Kentridge), Grade 12 — Gio has been a key contributor for the Kentridge basketball team as a three-year starter and two-year team captain. This season was his best yet, averaging 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one block per game. He earned First Team All-League honors in the competitive 4A NPSL for the second consecutive year while leading the Chargers to a second-place league finish, their highest since 2019, and their deepest playoff run since that season. Gio will finish his career as the fifth all-time leading scorer in Kentridge basketball history with 1,131 points, a remarkable accomplishment in only three varsity seasons. His growth and maturity over the past three years have been remarkable.

Lincoln Moore: Football, Baseball (Kentlake), Grade 10 — Lincoln is an outstanding student-athlete who excels both academically and athletically at Kentlake High School in football and baseball. This fall, he stepped in at quarterback despite not previously playing the position and led the team to its most wins in years. In baseball, he has posted a .377 batting average, scored 19 runs, and set a school record for stolen bases. A team captain, rare five-tool talent, and the top-rated sophomore baseball player in the state, Lincoln combines elite speed, explosiveness, and instincts with humility, a relentless work ethic, and natural leadership, consistently leading by example while demanding excellence from those around him.

Erick Kelly: Wrestling (Kentlake), Grade 12 — Erick is a Kentlake wrestling team captain and league champion who placed at state while setting the school’s single-season wins record with 42 victories, including 31 bonus-point wins and a season-fastest 14-second pin. Beyond his individual success, he was instrumental in developing teammates into league champions and state finalists. A two-time cancer survivor who entered high school unable to complete a push-up, Erick has transformed his physical strength, character, and leadership. This transformation has elevated the entire Kentlake wrestling program to new heights.

Joey Villanueva: Soccer (Kent-Meridian), Grade 12 — According to soccer coach Brian Gabert, “Goalies are often overlooked workhorses on a soccer team. They do not do all the running around, but when you need them, they have to perform at the highest level imaginable. Keepers must also be consummate leaders. They see the whole field. They direct players. They set the tone of the entire team. Joey has performed at extremely high levels while leading his team admirably this year. KM has recorded three shutouts thanks to Joey’s efforts, which ties the shutout total from the entire 2025 season.” Joey has played soccer at Kent-Meridian for four years, including three years as a varsity player. He plans to continue his soccer career next year at Highline College and study business.

Adonai Garza: Football, Wrestling, Track and Field (Kent-Meridian), Grade 12 — Adonai is a rare person and athlete who has excelled across all three sports throughout his career at KM. In football, he was voted a captain and earned second-team all-league defensive back honors, and was named team MVP. In track, he qualified for leagues in the 4×100 relay, 4×400 relay, and 400-meter dash. He has participated in a sport in all 12 seasons of his high school career while maintaining a 3.1 GPA and earning his associate degree from Green River College. Wrestling is his most dominant sport. He served as team captain and led KM to a third-place finish at state, earning NPSL Wrestler of the Year honors. He is the first four-time state placer in KM history, finishing second, third, sixth, and third in his four appearances. He plans to attend Central Washington University to study business.

Brandon Tagle: Football, Basketball (Kentwood), Grade 12 — Brandon Tagle is a standout student-athlete at Kentwood High School and a true leader within the football and basketball programs. Across both sports, he has earned the respect of coaches and teammates for his composure, accountability, toughness, and consistent leadership. Brandon was voted team captain in both his junior and senior seasons, reflecting the trust and confidence he has built through his work ethic and character. He will continue his academic and basketball career at Seattle Pacific University, where he will play as a guard.

Chance Savini: Football, Basketball, Track and Field (Kentwood), Grade 11 — Chance Savini is a standout student-athlete and junior at Kentwood High School who embodies toughness, leadership, and selflessness. He serves as a captain of the football team, earning the respect of both coaches and teammates through his consistent effort, accountability, and competitive mindset. Chance is a multi-sport athlete who competes in football, basketball, and track and field, and continues to make a strong impact across all three programs.

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GIRLS

Chloe Williams: Track (Kentridge), Grade 9 — Chloe Williams is a standout ninth-grade track athlete who has already made her mark on the program by breaking two school records that had stood since 2010 and 2014, along with multiple invitational meet records this season. Competing in the 200 meters (25.00), 400 meters (55.72), 300 hurdles (43.07), and 4×100 relay, she continues to show versatility, determination, and composure beyond her years. She currently ranks eighth in the state in the 200 meters, first in the 400 meters, and third in the 300 hurdles in Washington 4A competition, establishing herself as one of the top young athletes in the state.

Kenzie Coble: Soccer, Unified Basketball, Flag Football, Fastpitch (Kentridge), Grade 11 — Kenzie is not one to shy away from the moment. In several crucial games, she made key offensive catches for touchdowns and big interceptions that helped seal victories. She is a relentless competitor, and her competitive spirit played a significant role in the team reaching the quarterfinals of the state tournament. She earned First Team All-League honors for defense and Second Team All-League honors for offense, and was recognized as her team’s Defensive Player of the Year. Kenzie is extremely coachable and inspires her teammates to strive to be their best. She was the starting goalkeeper for the Charger varsity soccer team and team captain, as well as the starting catcher and captain for fastpitch.

Kyra Ready: Dance (Kentlake), Grade 11 — Kyra is an exceptional student-athlete and captain of the 3A state champion Falcon Flames dance team. Her leadership, work ethic, and positive attitude set the standard for her team. A dedicated performer, she consistently goes above and beyond to support teammates, develop her craft through extra training, and model excellence at every practice and performance.

Hi’ilei Gomes: Swim and Dive, Fastpitch (Kentlake), Grade 11 — Hi’ilei is an outstanding student-athlete who excels academically while competing in both softball and swimming. A softball team captain and league MVP, she is a complete player and model teammate, setting single-season school records in batting average (.745), home runs (13), and runs batted in (56). As a dominant defensive catcher and game-caller, her elite performance, tireless work ethic, leadership, positivity, and character have made her the cornerstone of the playoff softball team and swim program.

Perlynah Afoa: Golf, Girls Flag Football, Fastpitch (Kent-Meridian), Grade 12 — Lina has been a three-year member of the varsity fastpitch team. This year, she stepped into a new role as the team’s primary pitcher and led the team statistically. She also competed in two new sports this year, playing wide receiver and defense in flag football and qualifying for districts in golf as a first-year golfer. She plans to attend college next year.

Candice Le: Track and Field (Kent-Meridian), Grade 12 — Candice is an accomplished track and field athlete who has qualified for state for the past three years and has a strong chance of qualifying again this season. As a freshman, she competed at state in the 100 hurdles and pole vault. As a sophomore, she qualified in the pole vault and 300 hurdles. Last year, she placed second in the pole vault at state. She has also been a relay team member each year. She is currently ranked 10th in the state in the pole vault and has already qualified for district competition in the 100 hurdles and relays. Her academic schedule is rigorous, including four years of French, Calculus I through IV, IB Sports Exercise, and Organic Chemistry. She maintains a 3.965 GPA and plans to study social services at Western Washington University.

Gabriella Greenwood: Volleyball, Basketball, Fastpitch (Kentwood), Grade 12 — Gabriella “Gabby” Greenwood is a standout multi-sport athlete at Kentwood High School, competing in softball, volleyball, and basketball. In softball, she has established herself as one of the most impactful players in the program, serving as a team captain and contributing as both a pitcher and position player. Her leadership, competitiveness, and consistency have helped define a strong season for the Kentwood Conquerors. Gabby has also committed to continue her softball career at Eastern Arizona College.

Diya Thomas: Soccer, Girls Flag Football, Track and Field (Kentwood), Grade 12 — Diya Thomas is a standout multi-sport athlete from Kentwood High School, competing in flag football, track and field, and soccer. In flag football, she earned recognition as the 2026 Seattle Seahawks Flag Football Player of the Year, the North Puget Sound League Offensive Most Valuable Player, and received the WIAA State Playoff Sportsmanship Award. As a first-year soccer athlete, she has also continued to make an impact across multiple programs while representing Kentwood at a high level.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct deadline to vote.