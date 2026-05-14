Medical examiner identifies Kent son/father in murder-suicide

Donald Lee Dubuc, 48, shot his father, Michael Lee Dubuc, 69, and then shot himself at their West Hill home in Kent, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office and Kent Police.

Donald Dubuc died of gunshot wounds of the head and Michael Dubuc died of a gunshot wound of the head into the neck during the May 12 incident, according to the medical examiner’s May 14 report.

Multiple officers were dispatched at about 9:27 p.m. May 12 to a residence in the 27100 block of 31st Ave. S., near Star Lake, according to a May 12 Kent Police news release.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds that were deceased, according to police. Initial information from a witness reported that the son shot his father before taking his own life. Both the son and the father reportedly lived at the house.

Detectives responded to conduct the homicide investigation. It is unclear what precipitated the shooting, according to police.