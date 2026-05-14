Christopher Moore helps Kentlake punch state baseball ticket

It was the third time in Christopher Moore’s career at Kentlake High School that he was tasked with the Silas Rams of Tacoma in the West Central District tournament. With a record of 0-2 in those first two meetings, there was more than a Class 3A state tournament on the line for the Falcons. Payback.

During his freshman year, the Falcons lost 6-5. His sophomore year they lost 2-0, in his junior year they dodged each other. But in his senior year he finally got the payoff he had been searching for.

Kentlake (17-4) utilized one big inning and a stellar performance from Moore on the mound to advance to the state tournament over the Rams 7-0 on May 13 at Hogan Park in Kent. It marked the 14th consecutive win by the Falcons.

“It feels great, it takes the pressure off so we don’t have to be so tense out there. It’s also a team we have lost to multiple times in the same position so it feels good to get the win,” Moore said.

Head Coach Mike Suguro gave a huge sigh of relief following the win over Silas (15-6).

“It was like getting the monkey off our back. Silas is tough, they got a heck of a squad over there. Baron does a great job with those guys,” Suguro said. “We see them every year and haven’t been able to sleigh the dragon.”

It started out bleak for the Falcons as through four innings, they were still searching for their first hit. Silas starting pitcher Carter Lystra sat the first nine Kentlake hitters down in order through the first three innings and it wasn’t until with one out in the fourth Jacob Lawrence drew a walk that Kentlake had its first base runner.

“Offensively it just took us a little time. Once we got our feet a little wet and got comfortable it was a little easier for our offense to get back in the groove,” Suguro said.

Moore faced his first test in the top of the third inning when Silas put runners on second and third with two out in the frame. But Moore was able to procure a ground out to end the inning and really the final threat he would face through his 6.2 innings of work.

“It’s so good to know we got our dude on the bump. We can always rely on him to keep us in it and go deep into games,” Suguro said. “He goes out there and is a bulldog.”

Kentlake took the lead in the fifth inning without recording a hit. Austin Pennington reached base via hit by pitch and came around to score on a wild pitch. That was the start of the seven-run inning for the Falcons as they found all the holes in the Silas defense. Lawrence blooped a single to right, Moore singled to left but the big hit of the inning was Matthew Ledbetter driving in two to take the 5-0 lead.

The rally was started by the bottom of the order, the sixth, seventh and eighth batters scored the first three runs of the game. When the bottom of the order gets on base, Kentlake wants to capitalize on that momentum.

“We have a lot of underrated kids, the bottom of our order can still produce,” Moore said.

Moore allowed a bunt single in the third and a base hit up the middle in the fourth and nothing more after that. Moore finished the game with nine strikeouts but the most important strikeout was from Tucker Bartlett who came in out of the bullpen in the seventh for Moore who reached the max pitch count.

Bartlett struck out the only batter he faced and with a pitcher like Moore taking the ball every other game, having a strong bullpen to back him is a huge bonus.

“It’s finally good to see him on the bump, healthy and ready to roll,” Suguro said.

Kentlake officially has punched its ticket to the state tournament regardless of the district semifinal game against Peninsula. But the Falcons have loftier goals than just the state tournament, this is a team that wants to make a run.

“For us, we want to go 1-0. It’s good to not let them look too far forward and focus on the moment. Focus pitch to pitch, I think this group can do something talented,” Suguro said.

Kentlake takes on Peninsula (17-5) at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16 at Auburn High School in the district tournament semifinals. The winner plays in the district title game at 4 p.m. May 16. The 3A state playoffs are May 19-30.