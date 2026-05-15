Team Marti in Kent adds two new real estate agents

Two employees of Team Marti of John L. Scott Real Estate in Kent recently earned their real estate licenses.

Genevieve Cusano and Lara Henry join Marti Reeder and Merle Reeder as licensed agents, according to a May 15 press release from Team Marti.

With three years of hands-on real estate experience, Cusano, an operations assistant, supports agents through transaction coordination, marketing and client communication. With a strong marketing background and three years with Team Marti, Henry is the team’s marketing and administrative coordinator. She has strengthened the team’s connection to the communities they serve through relationship-building and thoughtful client service.

“Evie and Lara have been integral to the success of our team, providing valuable support so that Merle and I can focus on guiding buyers and sellers through the real estate process,” said Marti Reeder, who was named a top 1% producer for John L. Scott in 2024 and 2025. “Earning their licenses has been a shared goal, and I’m proud of the work they’ve put in to achieve it.”

Team Marti serves South King County with a focus on Kent, Covington, Maple Valley and neighboring communities. While their primary focus is local, the team also works across the state and country through established referral partnerships.