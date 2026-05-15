Enumclaw selects Wenzel as superintendent over Kent’s Barringer

Dr. Mark Wenzel meeting with students in the halls of Enumclaw High School. Photo courtesy Enumclaw School District

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The Enumclaw School District picked Mark Wenzel over Kent School District Deputy Superintendent Wade Barringer for its superintendent job.

The announcement was made May 14 after Wenzel and Barringer, the two finalists out of 25 applicants, spent two days of extensive interviews with the Enumclaw School District Board of Directors and school staff, lunches with students and public forums.

The decision to give the district’s top job was unanimous by the school board.

“Selecting a superintendent is one of the most important responsibilities of a school board, and we approached this decision with great care,” said Board President Tyson Gamblin. “Dr. Wenzel brings extensive superintendent experience, a strong background in community engagement and a clear commitment to teaching, learning and organizational leadership. We are excited to welcome him to Enumclaw School District.”

Wenzel was the superintendent at the Menthow Valley School district in 2008 and at the Anacortes School District from 2013 to 2020. Most recently, he served in a leadership role at the Cognita Asia Schools Group and was superintendent of Stamford American International School in Singapore for the last four years.

A contract with Wenzel will be considered at the May 18 board meeting.