Christian rock band Third Day to perform in Kent April 19

The Christian rock band Third Day will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 19 at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent.

For the first time in over a decade, original members Mac Powell, Mark Lee, David Carr and Tai Anderson will hit the stage together for a limited number of live shows across the United States for their 30th anniversary tour.

Celebrating three decades of unforgettable hits, this once-in-a-lifetime tour will feature the band’s classic songs, pulling from their legendary catalog of chart-topping singles, according to the ShoWare Center website. The band began in Marietta, Georgia, near Atlanta, in 1991.

Special guest Zach Williams will join the tour, adding his soulful hits to the night. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $254.05, $217.04, $167.02, $117.81, $92.87, $68.20, $44.05 and $31.92.

For tickets, go to accessoshowarecenter.com.