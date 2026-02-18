Kent Police Blotter: Jan. 20 to Feb. 3

A sampling of Kent Police incidents Jan. 20 to Feb. 3:

Jan. 20

• Fraud case: Officers responded to a fraud investigation involving an apartment complex, where a unit had been rented using a stolen identity. While clearing the unit, officers located electronics suspected of being used to create fraudulent identification and credit cards, along with blank cards and identity documents. Automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) was involved in processing.

Jan. 21

• Vehicle strikes individual: Officers were dispatched to an alley near 102 Summit Ave. N., for a reported argument and possible injury. Initial information suggested a shooting, but it was later determined that the individual had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Numerous casings were located, but no evidence of a gunshot wound was confirmed. The injured individual was transported for medical care, and the scene was processed.

Jan. 23

• Stolen vehicle: Officers located a stolen vehicle at a sports bar following an automated alert. The vehicle had been taken during a robbery in Tacoma. One individual was detained and later released. Tacoma Police recovered the vehicle.

Jan. 24

• Shots fired: Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 604 Railroad Ave. S. Three casings were located, and a parked vehicle sustained damage.

• Street racing: Officers responded to reports of street racing activity. Participants initially gathered at a parking lot before moving to another location to perform stunts. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle, but it fled. A pursuit was initiated, and the vehicle was successfully stopped using a precision intervention technique (PIT). The driver was taken into custody.

• RV on tracks: Officers responded to an RV parked on railroad tracks near West Willis Street. Train traffic was halted to prevent a collision. The driver initially refused to move but was eventually persuaded to exit without incident. The individual was transported for evaluation, and the RV was towed.

Jan. 28

• Tools stolen: Officers responded to a burglary at a city facility. Two suspects cut a fence and entered the property, stealing tools from multiple vehicles before leaving the scene.

Jan. 29

• Welfare check: Officers conducted a welfare check at a bowling alley. They located an adult with developmental delays who had been left unsupervised for several hours. The individual resides in an adult care home and requires continuous supervision. A caregiver was contacted to pick up the individual.

• Road rage: 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a road rage incident near Kent-Kangley Road. Reports indicated shots were fired toward a vehicle. The victim’s vehicle sustained damage, and a passenger received a minor injury. Officers identified the suspect vehicle using automated license plate technology (ALPR). The case was referred to detectives.

Feb. 2

• Shots fired: 3:14 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at a mobile home park. Witnesses reported an argument between two groups, followed by gunfire. Both groups left the area prior to the officers’ arrival.

Feb. 3

• Shots hit residence: 3:39 p.m., officers responded to a residence that had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported. Evidence was collected, and the case was referred for further investigation.