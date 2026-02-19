One dies in Federal Way fiery multivehicle crash Feb. 15

A multivehicle collision in Federal Way resulted in the death of one person and the arrest of another on suspicion of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

At 8:05 a.m. Feb. 15 at the intersection of Enchanted Parkway South and South 356th Street, police responded to a multi-vehicle fatal collision. According to Federal Way Police Department Cmdr. Kyle Buchanan, the preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a vehicle traveling southbound on Enchanted Parkway South was operating recklessly when he collided with another vehicle that had stopped at the traffic signal.

Buchanan said that the impact caused both vehicles to catch fire and pushed them into the intersection, where they struck a third vehicle. All three vehicles then continued forward and subsequently collided with two additional vehicles that were traveling northbound.

Buchanan said one driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and another driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries. The driver believed to have caused the collision was transported to a local hospital with less severe injuries.

Buchanan said the driver suspected of causing the crash showed signs of impairment, and officers arrested the driver on suspicion of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.