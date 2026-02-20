Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week: Kentlake

The Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week for Feb. 13 are from Kentwood High School; Ellie Henry (Jr.) flag football, Bryce Henderson (Fr.) wrestling.

What do you value in your sport or about your team?

Henderson: That they always give their best everyday and how everyone is really nice.

Henry: I value working together as one.

What have you learned from your sport that you can take with you throughout your life/future?

Henderson: Don’t rush everything. It always takes a while for you to reach your goals in life.

Henry: I have learned that having good relationships with your teammates and coaches can improve how well you work together as a team.

What do you do when you aren’t motivated and what helps you stay motivated?

Henderson:I compare myself to others that are having it worse than me so I can appreciate how lucky I am.

Henry: When I’m not motivated I go to my teammates and they always know how to help me. This could be through encouragement or a pep talk.

Do you have a favorite pre-game meal?

Henderson: None.

Henry: Yes, spaghetti and salad.

What advice would you give to a teammate that is struggling?

Henderson: Never give up. God has plans for you and the struggle you’re in is part of the plan to make you better.

Henry: I would tell them that failure is key to success, and no athlete is perfect.

From the sidelines:

Henderson: Freshman Bryce Henderson has put together a season that perfectly represents what it means to be a Kentlake Wrestler. Joining the team a week late and stepping into the sport for the very first time, Bryce faced the same early challenges every new wrestler does: early losses, steep learning curves, and hard lessons. Instead of backing down, he met adversity head-on, persevered, and committed himself fully to the process.

Henry: Kentlake Captain and QB Ellie Henry was masterful in the divisional round in a loser out game. Ellie was 17 for 19 with 5 TD passes vs Enumclaw to lead her team to the inaugural State round of 16 while completing passes to 8 different teammates. During the district round Ellie was a technician at QB leading her team to blowout wins vs Auburn Mt View and Enumclaw.