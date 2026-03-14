Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week: Kentwood

The Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week for March 13 are from Kentwood High School: Ashleigh Tila (sophomore), basketball, and Brandon Tagle (senior), basketball.

What do you value in your sport or about your team?

Tila: Something I love about my sport is how much it’s taught me. It’s taught me to use failure as fuel, communicate, and that you don’t need to have a crazy stat sheet to make a difference. Something I love about our team is that we’re diverse in interests and lifestyles, but we are all brought together under a common passion for playing.

Tagle: I value all my teammates and coaches. Everyday in practice getting 1% better and competing in every drill. The relationships built from this team are something I will value forever.

What have you learned from your sport that you can take with you throughout your life/future?

Tila: Basketball has supplied me with numerous skills, and I think the most valuable lesson I’ve learned so far is to keep my head up and take risks. Not all good shots go in, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take them. I’ve also learned that no matter how you perform on offense, there’s always a chance to make it up on defense.

Tagle: Something I learned was hard work and dedication pays off. When you put your mind to something and put in the hours, anything is possible.

What do you do when you aren’t motivated and what helps you stay motivated?

Tila: When I’m feeling burnt out, I think of the privilege I have to be on the team in the first place. I’m lucky I can drive myself, that I can afford shoes, that I have coaches willing to work with me to be better. This goes for everything. Not everyone has food on the table every night or a guaranteed place to sleep, so I make sure to put in the work for those who continue to invest time into me, as well as those who wish they had the same opportunity.

Tagle: When I’m not feeling motivated I remember why I play the game of basketball. It gives me that reassurance to keep pushing even when times get tough.

Do you have a favorite pre-game meal?

Tila: I don’t really have a favorite meal, but my favorite pre-game snack would be my lola’s lumpia.

Tagle: Chicken and rice with a side of fruit

What advice would you give to a teammate that is struggling?

Tila: Something I would tell a teammate struggling is that mistakes aren’t everything. I’ve had games where I’ve missed every shot or turned over the ball multiple possessions in a row, but you aren’t your poor performance. What matters is how you bounce back from it. This could be by cheering loud on the bench, or diving for every loose ball. There’s always a way to contribute, even if it’s not what you’re used to. Eventually you will fall back into rhythm, but you can’t regain confidence if you quit.

Tagle: Always keep confidence. Don’t feel discouraged when you fail because those are the best times to learn.

From the sidelines:

Tila: I am nominating this student-athlete for Athlete of the Week because of their outstanding performance, leadership, and consistency on and off the court. This week, they demonstrated exceptional skill during competition, showing strong basketball IQ, discipline, and teamwork. Their contributions were a key factor in the team’s success, whether through scoring, defense, rebounding, or creating opportunities for teammates. Beyond the stat sheet, this athlete exemplifies positive character. They maintain a strong work ethic, display sportsmanship, encourage their peers, and uphold the expectations of our athletic program.

Tagle: Brandon led us to a first round victory in the WCD tournament against Olympia. In our 66-53 win, Brandon had 30 points, 5 assists, 5, rebounds and 3 steals.