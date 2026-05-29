Kent Police Blotter: May 10-18

A sampling of Kent Police incidents May 10-18:

May 10

• Robbery: 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a residence on 238th Street after a seller reported that two individuals took his wallet and laptop during a planned marketplace transaction. The individuals left the area and were later seen on the surveillance systems of nearby homes.

May 11

• Burglary: Officers investigated multiple reports of trespassing, vehicle theft, and burglary activity involving the same individual in the Ventana, 324 Ridgeview Dr., and Driftwood, 1610 W. James Pl., apartment complexes. The suspect was later identified from surveillance footage and arrested on May 14 while in possession of a key to a stolen vehicle. Detectives assumed the investigation.

May 12

• Disturbance: 11:48 p.m., officers responded to a residence at Signature Pointe Apartments, 25102 62nd Ave. S., regarding a disturbance between family members. One individual sustained significant but non-life-threatening injuries and received medical care. The individual involved remained inside the residence with family members who initially declined to leave. After a warrant was issued, negotiators established communication, and the individual exited without further incident.

• Shots fired: 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots heard around 223rd Street and 113th Avenue. Witnesses reported a vehicle driving through the neighborhood while an unidentified individual engaged in concerning behavior toward nearby properties. Evidence was recovered, and no injuries or damage were reported.

May 13

• Missing: Officers responded to a missing vulnerable adult report involving a 20-year-old woman with Down syndrome who left a school district outreach program. After more than two hours of searching, she was unharmed at a nearby restaurant.

• Unconscious: Officers responded to M&J Food Mart, 427 E. Smith St., after receiving a report of two unconscious individuals inside a parked vehicle. The vehicle was secured in place, items associated with drug use were visible, and both individuals were detained. The vehicle was impounded pending a warrant.

May 16

• Property damage: 7:08 p.m., officers responded to 20513 97th Ave. S., regarding a domestic-related incident involving reported property damage. The victim stated that her former partner had damaged her vehicle and left the area. During the investigation, officers learned of earlier concerning behavior at a separate location. The individual was later located nearby and taken into custody without incident.

May 18

• Robbery: The victim reported that, while walking near South 260th Street, they were approached by three individuals. Two individuals exited a vehicle, demanded his belongings, and left the area after taking his wallet and phone.

• Robbery: 12:46 a.m., officers responded to the 25800 block of 26th Place S. after a pedestrian reported that several individuals approached him, demanded his belongings, and left the area with his phone and wallet.