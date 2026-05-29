Kent-based Blue Origin’s rocket explodes during test

Kent-based Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket prior to its April launch in Florida. COURTESY PHOTO, Blue Origin

Kent-based Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket exploded during a test Thursday night, May 28 at its Cape Canaveral launch pad in Florida.

“We experienced an anomaly during today’s hotfire test,” according to a Blue Origin May 28 post on X. “All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more.”

Nobody was on board the rocket during the test.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns Blue Origin, released the following statement on X.

“It’s too early to know the root cause but we’re already working to find it,” Bezos said. “Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it.”

The test was in preparation for a planned fourth launch of the rocket in early June to send 48 Amazon Leo satellites into low Earth orbit as part of its growing broadband constellation, according to Blue Origin.

The company, which started in Kent in 2000, posted another statement on X Friday morning, May 29.

“Debris from our recent hotfire anomaly may wash ashore in the coming days/weeks,” according to Blue Origin. “If you encounter any debris, do not touch or approach it for your safety.”

Homes shook in nearby Cape Canaveral and Cocoa Beach around 9 p.m., with residents turning to social media to wonder what happened, according to a Associated Press report on npr.org. Emergency crews remained more than an hour after the explosion. Officials stressed there was no threat due to fumes or other potential hazards, according to the news report.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded Blue Origin New Glenn rocket flights after a mishap on a mission April 19. The FAA lifted that grounding May 22.

“The FAA has approved our NG (New Glenn)-3 report, and corrective measures have been implemented,” according to Blue Origin on X. “Prior to our second GS2 burn, we experienced an off-nominal thermal condition, and, as a result, one of the BE-3U engines didn’t achieve full thrust to reach our target orbit.”

Blue Origin had to conduct a mishap investigation, obtain FAA approval of its final report and take any corrective actions before it could resume flights, according to reuters.com. The rocket launched successfully from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, but failed to deploy the AST SpaceMobile communications satellite it was carrying into the correct orbit, according to the news agency.