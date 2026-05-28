Kent man, 67, dies in head-on crash along State Route 18

A 67-year-old Kent man was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon, May 27 along State Route 18 just west of Tiger Mountain Summit near Snoqualmie.

He died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office May 28 report, which ruled the manner of death as suicide.

The Kent man was driving a sedan at about 12:14 p.m. eastbound, just east of Issaquah Hobart Road in lane one of two, according to the Washington State Patrol. A Peterbilt truck, driven by a 61-year-old Utah man, was traveling westbound in lane one of one. The sedan crossed into the westbound lanes and collided head on with the truck.

The truck came to rest in the westbound lane. The sedan came to rest in both eastbound lanes. Both drivers wore seat belts. The highway was closed for about 3 hours and 30 minutes.

The cause of the crash was unsafe passing by the Kent man, according to the State Patrol. The Kent man died at the scene. Drugs or alcohol were not involved.