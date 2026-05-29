Renton motorcyclist dies in Kent crash on East Hill | man identified

A 57-year-old Renton man died while driving a motorcycle at high speeds that collided with a car in Kent on the East Hill.

Michael Dean Bottger died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office May 29 report, which ruled the manner of death as accident.

Officers and Puget Sound Fire personnel responded at about 5:08 p.m. Thursday, May 28 about a crash in the 23600 block of 104th Avenue SE, according to a May 28 Kent Police news release. Officers discovered the motorcyclist had significant injuries and began lifesaving efforts which were taken over by medics. The man died at the scene.

Witnesses reported that the motorcyclist was driving recklessly, traveling northbound on 104th Avenue SE at high speeds and “popping wheelies,” according to police. The other motorist was traveling southbound on 104th Avenue SE and turning left onto SE 236th Place when the motorcyclist collided with the automobile. That driver remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

A check on the motorcycle revealed that motorcycle was confirmed to have been stolen, according to police.