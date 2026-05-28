Man, 25, fatally shot at Kent apartment complex identified

A 25-year-old man fatally shot May 24 at a Kent apartment complex has been identified as Marcus James Pressley.

Pressley died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a May 28 King County Medical Examiner’s Office report, which ruled the death a homicide.

Officers and medics were dispatched at about 3:59 a.m. to the Chandlers Bay Apartments in the 8700 block of South 235th Place regarding a man with gunshot wounds, according to a May 24 Kent Police news release.

Officers immediately responded and located Pressley in the parking lot, according to police. They began lifesaving aid while other officers secured the area. Medics arrived and took over medical treatment, but Pressley died at the scene.

The suspect has not yet been identified, according to police.

Detectives arrived to take over the investigation. The initial information gathered indicates that this was an isolated incident.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about this homicide is asked to call the Kent Police tip line at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.