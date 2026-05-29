New Kent Burlington store donates $5,000 to elementary school

Burlington provided a $5,000 check to Scenic Hill Elementary School as part of its grand opening in May on Kent’s East Hill. COURTESY PHOTO, Kent School District

Burlington celebrated the grand opening of its first Kent location in early May with a $5,000 donation to Scenic Hill Elementary School in Kent.

The donation will help provide additional classroom resources and supports for students and teachers at Scenic Hill, 26025 Woodland Way S., where 100% of students qualify for free breakfast and lunch services, according to a May 28 Kent School District Facebook post.

“We were super excited,” said Erin Martin, assistant principal. “This is going to allow our teachers to access more resources and supports for our students.”

Ke Hong, Burlington district manager, shared that Burlington is proud to support the Kent community through both jobs and community partnerships.

Burlington opened May 8 at the former TOP Food and Drug store on the East Hill at the Canyon Ridge Plaza, 26015 104th Ave. SE, Suite 101.