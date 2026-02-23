Kentwood’s Dayna Vi wins back-to-back state titles

Dayna Vi has her hand lifted after winning her second state title. Ben Ray / The Reporter

Kentwood’s Vi sisters, Dayna and Yula, dominated at the Tacoma Dome as they both reached the state wrestling final in the first year competing together. During Mat Classic XXXVII, the Kentwood duo of siblings marched through the tournament brackets to the championship match on Feb. 19-20.

Dayna Vi won her second straight title and will go out on top, as she lost just five matches in her title winning years. She took on a freshman, Queen-Fuamatala Moniz from Auburn, whom she had wrestled already this season and had defeated her.

Typically, Vi listens to some rap music, but instead she switched up her pre-match music and it helped settle the nerves.

“I was listening to worship music before I went out there. Usually I listen to rap or something, but going out there calm and knowing whatever they do, I can do better,” Vi said. “If they shoot, I know I am still going to score.”

Dayna won via pin in the second round to end her wrestling career on a high note.

“I just wanted to cry,” Vi said. “It’s my last time ever competing. I’m not going to college for this, but what a blessing. I am grateful for doing this for three years and come out on top.”

As a repeat champion, that etches Vi into the history books as the first girl to win WIAA sanctioned back-to-back state championships. Girls’ wrestling was added to the season end tournament in 2007, and Antonia Navejas won before it was sanctioned in 2006 and that 2007 tournament.

“Life is just a blessing. No one knows Kentwood until we come out there and beat them. You gotta know us,” Vi said.

As out of breath as Vi was post match, she was a champion and went through the gauntlet twice.

“It’s all a mental game. As long as you have your people behind you, even if no one is behind you, know the Lord is behind you,” Vi said.

Dayna is her sister Yula’s biggest fan. At matches all year long, she was matside for each and every match. Vi made sure to not miss her sister’s biggest match of her life, even due to the fact that Dayna was supposed to wrestle relatively soon after Yula.

“We usually don’t cry, but we both cried for each other, ‘how blessed we are to make it out here.’ We didn’t grow up doing this. It’s just the work we put in inside the wrestling room. With good coaches supporting you, anything can happen,” Vi said.

Her connection with her sister is special as they shared a locker room all season together. “It’s a lonely season and then I remember I had my sister. Before every match we say a prayer, we just go out there with the Lord and everything will be alright,” Vi said.