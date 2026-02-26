Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week: Kent-Meridian

The Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week for Feb. 27 are from Kent-Meridian High School; Luke Garza (So.) wrestling and Nevaeh Tantoco (Sr.) wrestling.

What do you value in your sport or about your team?

Garza: I value the connection I make with my teammates, and the discipline and determination that the sport brings to my life.

Tantoco: I value the discipline and hard work we put in everyday. I value the consistency of my team and being reliable.

What have you learned from your sport that you can take with you throughout your life/future?

Garza: I have learned respect, resilience and courage that will follow me for the rest of my life.

Tantoco: I have learned discipline and hard work.

What do you do when you aren’t motivated and what helps you stay motivated?

Garza: I think of my goals and the people I complete them for.

Tantoco: What I do when I am not motivated is still practice and work hard because not being motivated is not an excuse. What helps me stay motivated is the results of my hard work.

Do you have a favorite pre-game meal?

Garza: Grilled chicken & steak with white rice.

Tantoco: I love to eat turkey sandwiches from Subway. and the Valentine’s day candy sweethearts. It helps calm my nerves.

What advice would you give to a teammate that is struggling?

Garza: Experience is everything. Don’t quit. Your opponent laces on his shoes the way you do.

Tantoco: Stay consistent through it all because it will all pay off and is so worth it. Don’t make excuses.

From the sidelines:

Garza: Luke was recently a league Champion in his weight class. He works hard in practice. He is a tough wrestler and fights in every position. He is unwilling to give in, even for a point. It is fun to watch Luke compete. His confidence is high, his skills are high and he gets a lot of wins for KM. He is qualified to compete at State next week.

Tantoco: Nevaeh has worked hard to improve and lead the girls team this year as captain. She hasn’t missed a single practice, boasts a 27-9 record in regular season (30-9 including post season), earned 149 match points, and was our league champion this year at 135 lbs. she consistently works hard, puts her teammates first and helps everyone around her get better.