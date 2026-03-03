Kent first city to receive state funding for new officers

The Kent Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in Washington to receive approval to fund additional police officers under the 2025 state legislation.

According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), Kent got formal approval from the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission (CJTC) to receive funding under House Bill 2015 from the 2025 legislative session. With the approval, Kent can implement a 0.1% local sales tax, which will be used primarily to hire, retain and deploy more police officers on Kent streets, and it can participate in a grant, KPD reported.

“Our priority is staffing,” Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla said. “Kent needs more officers to respond to calls for service, investigate crimes, and maintain a visible presence in our neighborhoods. HB 2015 gives us the ability to rebuild and strengthen our department in a responsible, sustainable way.”

According to KPD, under HB 2015, the 0.1% sales tax revenue will be dedicated to criminal justice purposes, with hiring and retaining law enforcement officers, reducing 911 response times, and strengthening patrol and investigative capacity prioritized. According to KPD, HB 2015 also established a $100 million state-local law enforcement grant program, which may fund up to 75% of entry-level officer salaries and benefits for up to 36 months.

KPD stated that the grant accelerates the city’s ability to recruit and deploy new officers.

“This is about putting more officers on the street and improving response times,” Kent Mayor Dana Ralph said. “Our community expects visible patrols, quick 911 response and proactive policing. This funding allows us to strengthen our police force and deliver the level of service our residents deserve.”

Ralph said that approval by the commission means tangible improvements in public safety and is a step toward having more officers who not only respond when residents call 911, but also have the capacity to be a visible presence to help prevent crime in the first place.

HB 2015 strengthens public safety funding and accountability statewide. According to KPD, to qualify for HB 2015 funding, jurisdictions must meet standards such as updated use-of-force policies, training compliance, reporting requirements and accountability benchmarks.

According to KPD, the department completed the detailed verification process within strict statutory timelines, becoming the first city approved under the new law. Kent will report annually on the use of HB 2015 revenues, consistent with statutory requirements and legislative oversight.