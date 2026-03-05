Kent Wine Walk to return April 11 at downtown businesses

Lacey-based Stottle Winery, which has a tasting room in Covington, will be one of several wineries participating in the Saturday, April 11 downtown Kent Wine Walk. COURTESY PHOTO, Stottle Winery

Prepare to sip, shop and socialize when the Downtown Kent Wine Walk returns from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 11.

Stroll through downtown shops as they transform into pop-up tasting rooms featuring standout samples from boutique Pacific Northwest wineries, according to Kent Downtown Partnership. Find a new favorite pour and grab a bottle to take home tax free.

The participating wineries include Lost River Winery (Winthrop); Guardian Cellars (Snohomish); T2 Cellar (Seattle); Mr B’s Meadery (White Center); Naches Heights Winery (Yakima); Vibe Cellars (Manson); Truth Teller Winery (Woodinville); Patterson Cellars (Walla Walla); Stottle Winery (Lacey) and Mastrogianni’s Distillery & Winery (North Bend). 2Towns Ciderhouse will offer non-alcoholic cider selections.

Live music will be featured at several shops. Thai Chili Restaurant and Mashti Indian Cuisine will have food samples for purchase at Sweet Themes Bakery, 317 W. Meeker St., where the Wine Walk begins.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door for people ages 21 and older. Tickets include 10 tastings, disposable glass, wrist band and program guide with maps of the stops, music and other features along the way. For tickets, go to downtownkentwa.com.