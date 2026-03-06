Kent man released from jail after fatal fight in Covington

A 19-year-old Kent man arrested for investigation of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old boy in Covington has been released from jail.

King County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested the man for investigation of second-degree murder in the stabbing of Saef Shamil Kamil during a fight on March 1 near the Timberlane Community Clubhouse, 19300 SE 267th St.

But the man was released March 4 from the King County jail, according to jail records.

“Detectives from our Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate this case,” said a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson in a March 6 email, which declined to answer questions about any other suspects or if the Kent man remained a suspect.

“What was initially submitted to us by King County Sheriff’s Office investigators does not have sufficient evidence to prove a murder case under the law, and that’s why the Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing,” said Casey McNerthney, spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, in a March 6 email.

McNerthney said the case has not been declined. He said that typically happens after an investigation is completed.

“That’s what the discussion was between prosecutors and sheriff’s deputies – explaining what the law requires to file charges,” said McNerthney, who added prosecutors will keep in close communication with the Sheriff’s Office about the case.

The city of Covington contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for police services.

A judge found probable cause to hold the Kent man after his March 1 arrest. That can hold someone for 48 hours, McNerthney said.

“Across Washington State, if there is not sufficient evidence under the law to file charges – in other words, if an investigation is ongoing – then court rules require someone to be released within 72 hours,” McNerthney said. “That’s what happened here because the investigation is ongoing with sheriff’s deputies working to find the necessary evidence under the law for charges.”

According to probable cause documents, deputies responded at about 3 p.m. March 1 to a report of a stabbing near the Timberlane Community Clubhouse.

Deputies and medics discovered Kamil with multiple severe stab wounds in his neck, chest and pelvis, and he was pronounced deceased on scene, according to probable cause documents. Kamil died of multiple stab wounds, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled the death a homicide.

Kamil was a student at Skyline High School in Sammamish, according to several media reports.

According to probable cause documents, Kamil, his brother and mother went to the neighborhood to meet up with some friends. After they arrived, the friends told them they reportedly were involved in an earlier alteration with the Kent man and two others. There was no indication in the documents about what started the fight.

Kamil and his brother verbally confronted the Kent man and the other two about the earlier altercation. One of the other males reportedly pepper sprayed Kamil and his brother, who retreated back to their friends. The Kent man and another male then reportedly ran up to the group and started to fight them, according to probable cause documents.

During this altercation, Kamil and the Kent man squared up and began to exchange punches in what witnesses described as a relatively even contest. In the middle of this, the Kent man allegedly drew a knife and stabbed Kamil, who eventually fell to the ground, according to probable cause documents. The Kent man and his two friends fled the scene.

Witnesses described the Kent man to deputies, who eventually found the man trying to crawl through underbrush in the area. Four witnesses reportedly identified the Kent man as the one who stabbed Kamil.

Video recovered from the clubhouse allegedly backed up the accounts of the witnesses, and showed Kamil had been stabbed about five times by the Kent man, according to probable cause documents. Video also showed the Kent man reportedly had started the fight and that neither fighter seemed to have an advantage over the other when the knife came out.