Kent Police Blotter: Feb. 3 to 14

A sampling of Kent Police incidents Feb. 3 to Feb. 14:

Feb. 3

• Shots fired: 12:36 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots from a vehicle firing at another vehicle while driving near 152nd Avenue SE and SE 272nd Street. Officers located the suspect vehicle and initiated a pursuit but were unable to apprehend the suspect.

Feb. 5

• Attempted burglary: Officers responded to an attempted burglary at an occupied residence. Suspects attempted to enter the home and fled in a Porsche Cayenne. It is believed the same vehicle was involved in a separate incident after fleeing from Seattle Police during an attempted carjacking.

• KinderCare burglary: 7:41 a.m., officers responded to a burglary at Midway KinderCare, 25450 Pacific Highway S. Video footage showed two suspects entering the building using a key and taking approximately 20 iPads before leaving on foot.

• Safeway assault: Officers responded to a report of a threat with a weapon at Safeway near 108th Avenue SE and SE 208th Street. The suspect confronted individuals for littering and displayed a firearm during the argument. Probable cause was established for second-degree assault.

Feb. 6

• Stolen car pursuit: Officers pursued a stolen vehicle. During the pursuit, the suspect struck a patrol vehicle, causing minor damage but no injuries. Officers successfully performed a PIT maneuver to prevent the suspect from entering Highway 167.

• Single-car crash: Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision at West Meeker Street and Kennebeck Avenue. The driver was unconscious and without a pulse. Officers initiated CPR, and fire personnel were able to regain a pulse. The driver was transported for medical care. The collision was determined to be caused by a medical condition.

Feb. 7

• Wanted man: Officers coordinated with Federal Way Police detectives to locate a male with multiple felony warrants. After receiving live updates from the reporting party, officers located the suspect near Lowe’s, 24050 Pacific Highway S. The suspect was initially uncooperative but was taken into custody without incident.

• Knife displayed: Officers responded to a domestic incident on the West Hill. A female reportedly displayed a knife during an argument. The situation was stabilized until officers arrived.

Feb. 8

• Human trafficking: Officers responded to a domestic incident involving a weapon. Statements were collected, and AFIS responded to process the scene for fingerprints. The investigation suggested the victim may have been involved in human trafficking.

Feb. 9

• Suspicious death: 1:20 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death at Washington Park Apartments, 11020 SE Kent-Kangley Road. The victim was found unresponsive in a vehicle and pronounced deceased after CPR attempts. Detectives were notified.

Feb. 11

• Knife attack: Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 700 block of First Avenue South. A male reported being assaulted by his girlfriend, who displayed a knife. The female was arrested after a no-contact order was confirmed. The victim sustained a minor cut to the ear.

Feb. 12

• DUI, eluding: Officers responded to 13420 SE 268th St., regarding a DUI and eluding incident. Officers located a female driver slumped over in the driver’s seat of her vehicle with drug paraphernalia observed around her. When awakened, the driver started the car and fled. A short pursuit ensued until the vehicle crashed into a fence, and the driver fled on foot. She was not located at the time, but her identity was later confirmed by her parents.

Feb. 14

• Shots fired outside bar: Officers responded to a bar in the 25600 block of 102nd Place SE regarding a weapons violation. Witnesses reported a non-injury shooting in the parking lot. Officers located 16 shell casings and one ejected round. During the response, officers diverted to a nearby collision that was determined to be related. A firearm was located on one occupant and another inside the vehicle. The vehicle was towed pending a search warrant. The occupants were identified and released due to lack of witness identification. Video and ballistics analysis are pending.

• ATM robbery: 11:26 a.m., officers responded to Chase Bank, 23600 104th Ave. SE, regarding an armed robbery. The victim reported being confronted by several suspects while using the ATM. The suspects took cash and fled the area.