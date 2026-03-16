Kent woman, 72, killed in 3-car crash on I-5 in SeaTac

A 72-year-old Kent woman was killed in a three-car crash early Sunday, March 15 along southbound Interstate 5 in SeaTac.

Nadezhda Gorbachenko, a driver of one of the vehicles, died at the scene in the 3:15 a.m. crash near South 200th Street, according to a March 15 Washington State Patrol report.

Gorbachenko, driving a 2013 Toyota Prius, was traveling southbound in lane one when a driver in a vehicle in lane two collided with her vehicle, according to the State Patrol. That driver fled the scene. The collision disabled the Kent woman’s car and knocked it into lane five.

A 26-year-old Olympia man, the driver of a Subaru Impreza, was in lane five and collided with Gorbachenko’s Prius. Paramedics transported the man to St. Anne Hospital in Burien, according to the State Patrol. Gorbachenko was not wearing a seatbelt. The Olympia man wore his seatbelt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the State Patrol. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved. Troopers didn’t list a description of the vehicle that left the scene.

Troopers closed the freeway southbound for about 4 hours and 15 minutes.