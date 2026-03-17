Snow surprise: Kent receives first snow of winter on March 13

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The city of Kent received its first snow of winter on Friday, March 13.

Kent Reporter Facebook readers were asked to submit photos of the snow and more than 60 people responded with shots from around town. Several of those are included here. Thanks to all readers who submitted photos.

The National Weather Service reported Kent received 2 inches of snow between 4 a.m. March 12 and 3 p.m. March 13.

Although students were off March 13 in the Kent School District for a Teacher Workshop Day, teachers had to report and were sent home early due to the snow, according to the district. All afternoon and evening sports, activities and events were canceled.

The city Public Works Department reported two trees fell that morning.

One was along the southbound lane on Lake Fenwick Road South at the road to the boat launch area, which temporarily closed the street until crews removed the tree.

The other tree fell on SE 240th Street, which caused a complete road closure between 144th Avenue SE and 148th Avenue SE until crews removed the tree.