Kent Police bust eight in Safeway shoplifting sting

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Kent Police arrested five men and three women during a recent shoplifting sting at Safeway, 20830 108th Ave. SE, in the Panther Lake area.

The Kent Police Crime Reduction Unit coordinated with Safeway Loss Prevention officers during a shoplifting emphasis earlier this month, according to a March 18 Kent Police Facebook post.

Officers arrested the eight people with a total of 17 charges, including investigation of retail theft, and all 17 were trespassed from the property, according to police. The trespassing ban means they could be arrested for trespassing if they return to the store.

The eight people were from several cities, including Kent, Tukwila, Renton and Tacoma, according to police. They ranged in age from 21 to 63.

A 21-year-old Tacoma man reportedly tried to run from officers, but they found him hiding near a building not far from the store. He was reportedly armed with a loaded, stolen handgun and had stolen peanut butter, according to police.

Kent Police noted they plan to do more shoplifting stings. The department formed the Crime Reduction Unit in 2024.

“We never announce them, and we vary the stores, hours and days,” according to a police statement.

Previous stings

• Kent Police arrested 12 people for shoplifting during an emphasis at eight stores on the East Hill late last year, according to a Dec. 3 police Facebook post. The stores included Ross Dress for Less, Home Depot, Harbor Freight and Target.

• Kent Police arrested seven people in September 2025 during a shoplifting sting at the Safeway on the southwest corner of 132nd Avenue SE and SE Kent-Kangley Road.