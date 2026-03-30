Photos: ‘No Kings’ rallies return to Renton

The third official No Kings protest took place Saturday, March 28, in cities across the country, with two Renton locations added to long list of King County demonstrations.

The first Renton protest of the day took place from 10 to 11 a.m. at 700 South Grady Way, followed by the second protest at The Landing, which officially took place from noon to 1 p.m. Well over 1,000 protesters at the The Landing location lined Logan Avenue from North 10th Street to 8th Street, with protesters spreading out beyond the Red Robin to the north and past the Top Golf parking lot to the south.

Whistle kits, a drum circle, a megaphone and a sea of American flags were part of the protest, along with signs that reference the president, vice president, ICE, the SAVE Act, the Epstein files, war in Iran and more.

Charles Gust of Seattle was one of a few protesters in Renton holding signs from Iraq war protests from over 20 years ago. Gust’s sign, which he acquired in 2002, previously read “NO WAR IN IRAQ,” but he had covered the “Q” with an “N” so that it now reads “NO WAR IN IRAN.”

“The geopolitics of the situations are different. It was always considered a very stupid idea to attack Iran because they’re much larger and have a greater strategic position than Iraq did, so the sort of comparison is like, you’re taking on a very different kind of war when you make that attack,” said Gust. “I don’t want to see the expenditure of American lives and American money on something that should never have been done. I call it Trump’s biggest mistake.”

While this was the city’s third official No Kings protest, Renton is no stranger to demonstrations. Many of these protesters have spent every Saturday at the intersection of 10th and Logan since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, and students throughout the city have led walkouts and protests against ICE and other issues that have been instigated and accelerated by the Trump administration since the beginning of 2026.

At the Feb. 3 student-led protest in Fairwood, which was in response to the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minnesota, three people were attacked with pepper spray from a still-unidentified man. King County Sheriff’s Office told the Reporter that while the assault case remains open, it is inactive due to no current leads or any suspect description.