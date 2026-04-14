Kent Police arrest man on e-bike for several charges

Kent Police arrest a man on an electric bike for several charges on April 13 along SE 248th Street near the Kent YMCA. COURTESY PHOTO, Kent Police

Kent Police arrested a 39-year-old Maple Valley man riding an electric bike for investigation of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Officers responded at about 7:29 p.m. Monday, April 13 after a 911 caller reported an e-bike had collided with her car in the 9900 block of SE 248th Street, according to an April 14 Kent Police Facebook post. The woman reported the driver of the bike was on the ground and requesting an ambulance.

An officer quickly responded to the scene and contacted the driver of the vehicle. The woman told the officer that the e-bike driver had asked her to cancel the 911 call because he believed he was wanted by the police for warrants. He then stood up and fled eastbound on South 248th Street on the bike.

The 42-year-old Kent woman’s vehicle, a 2006 Nissan X-Terra, showed obvious recent damage to the front end, according to police. The woman said that the e-bike had been rapidly travelling westbound on the south sidewalk, almost struck a pedestrian, and then smashed into the front of her car as she was stopped to turn.

A patrol officer headed to the scene and saw a man fleeing on an e-bike that matched the suspect information recently aired. He spotted the man on the south sidewalk of South 248th Street near the Kent YMCA. The man at first refused to get off his bike when directed, but after several commands he finally complied without further incident, according to police.

An officer noticed the man’s leg was injured and called for Puget Sound Fire to respond. Medics later transported the man to a local hospital for treatment. Officers will book the man into the King County jail once he is medically released.

The vehicle driver reportedly positively identified the man on the e-bike as the one who hit her car.

Officers searched the man and reportedly found a loaded stolen Gen5 Glock 19 9mm handgun in his waistband, drugs in his pockets and multiple IDs and credit cards that were not in his name, according to police. He also had additional loaded magazines for the gun. The e-bike’s serial number was run by dispatch but returned as not stolen. It was later discovered that the owner had reported it as stolen last week but did not have the serial number at the time of the report.

The case was referred to Kent’s Detective Unit for filing and investigation of additional charges.