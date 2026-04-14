Orwall running for reelection to state Senate in 33rd District

State Sen. Tina Orwall, D-Des Moines, is running for reelection in the 33rd Legislative District.

Orwall ran unopposed for the seat in November 2025 as she finished out the four-year term of Karen Keiser who retired in 2024. The King County Council appointed Orwall to the position in December 2024.

So far, nobody else has filed for the seat, which will be for a four-year term. The King County Elections filing period is May 4-8.

Orwall said in an April 14 press release that she has endorsements from Gov. Bob Ferguson, King County Executive Girmay Zahilay, State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti, King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, SeaTac Mayor Mohamed Egal, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph, Burien City Councilmember Sam Mendez and LiUNA Laborers Local 242.

“I’m honored to begin this campaign with the support of leaders and workers who know what it means to fight for our communities,” Orwall said. “These endorsements reflect the partnerships we’ve built to expand housing, strengthen mental health care, protect children, and make sure South King County gets the investments it deserves.”

The 33rd District includes parts of Kent, Tukwila, Renton and Burien and the cities of Normandy Park, SeaTac and Des Moines.

A social worker and longtime South King County advocate, Orwall said she is running on a record of protecting families, expanding affordable housing, strengthening behavioral health care, defending consumers, and improving public safety with compassion and accountability.

“Our communities deserve leadership that listens, delivers results, and never stops fighting for people’s dignity, safety, and opportunity,” said Orwall. “I’m running for reelection to keep building on the progress we’ve made for working families, children, seniors, and vulnerable neighbors across South King County.”

Orwall was a state representative in the 33rd District prior to her appointment to replace Keiser.

Orwall said during the 2026 legislative session she helped pass bills to crack down on AI-generated child sexual exploitation material, stop insurers from using AI alone to deny patient care, strengthen the Foreclosure Fairness Act, expand youth representation in homelessness policy and improve justice for the wrongfully convicted.

She said another major victory was securing the final funding needed to move forward the Kent Multicultural Village, a transformative transit-oriented affordable housing and community development project near Kent Des Moines Station along Pacific Highway South that will bring 233 affordable homes, community-serving space, and disability-focused services to South King County families.