Puget Sound Fire’s Markley wins IAFF union leadership award

Kent-based Puget Sound Fire Division Chief Greg Markley recently received an award from the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) for his “longstanding work strengthening union leadership and delivering value to members through the principles of a strong labor movement.”

Markley received the award at the IAFF Strive for Excellence Conference March 29-April 3 in Las Vegas. IAFF General Secretary Treasurer Frank V. Lima and IAFF General President Edward A. Kelly presented the award.

“The IAFF noted Greg’s tireless service, selfless leadership and longstanding work strengthening union leadership and delivering value to members through the principles of a strong labor movement,” according to a Puget Sound Fire Facebook post. “Greg is an innovative leader who consistently seeks new ways to add value to membership in the IAFF.”

Markley was hired by Puget Sound Fire (formerly Kent Fire Department) in 1983 and rose through the ranks to division chief. He was elected as a Washington State Council of Fire Fighters (WSCFF) district representative in 1997, joining the WSCFF Executive Board, and was later elected to the secretary-treasurer position in 2003, which he still holds today.

Markley received what’s known as the Vincent J. Bollon Award. Bollon served as IAFF general secretary-treasurer from 1988 to 2010. His leadership reflected a strong commitment to supporting affiliates and advancing the mission of the union. Bollon was a longtime labor leader and former New York City firefighter, where he started his career in 1959. He died in 2011 at age 77.