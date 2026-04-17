River Ridge Elementary School in Kent celebrates students

Staff members, families and community supporters turned out for a Tunnel of Hope event at River Ridge Elementary School in Kent to encourage students and their future success. COURTESY PHOTO, Kent School District

River Ridge Elementary School leaders in Kent borrowed the human tunnel formation used by parents to celebrate young athletes after sporting events to the classroom to inspire student academic achievements.

The celebration earlier in April focused on student encouragement, connection and future success through its Tunnel of Hope event, according to a Kent School District press release.

“Designed to uplift and empower, the event created a memorable experience where every student was celebrated and reminded of their potential,” according to the district.

River Ridge Elementary implements the Kids of Hope framework, which is grounded in the belief that all children can succeed—no exceptions, according to the district. This approach emphasizes meaningful relationships and encourages students to envision their future goals through “time travel,” helping them see the possibilities ahead and the steps needed to achieve them.

“During the Tunnel of Hope, students walked through a pathway lined with enthusiastic staff members, families and community supporters,” according to the district. “Each scholar was greeted with cheers, smiles and words of encouragement, creating an atmosphere filled with positivity and belonging.”

Kent School District Deputy Superintendent Wade Barringer participated in the event.

“When students are surrounded by adults who believe in them and take the time to show it, it builds confidence, strengthens connections and helps them see what’s possible for their future,” Barringer said. “The Tunnel of Hope is a powerful example of how we come together as a community to support every student.”

River Ridge Elementary School is at 22420 Military Road S., in the city of SeaTac, but is part of the Kent School District. The school sits just east of Interstate 5.