Candidates wanted for Kent School Board vacant position

The Kent School District is seeking candidates to replace Andy Song on the Kent School Board.

The remaining four board members will appoint the replacement. Song resigned April 17 because he is moving out of town. The replacement will complete the remaining time on his four-year term. He or she will start on June 10 of this year and serve until Dec. 8, 2027.

Applicants for the volunteer position must apply by 5 p.m. Friday, May 15. Applications will only be accepted online through the Kent School District. Go to kent.k12.wa.us/page/school-board.

To meet the requirements for board members, an applicant must:

• Be a United States citizen.

• Be at least 18 years of age.

• Be a registered voter and provide a copy of their voter registration card prior to the application deadline.

• Not hold another incompatible public office position.

• Have a permanent residence within the boundaries of Director District 1.

District 1 boundaries are roughly S/SE 240th Street to the south; SE 192nd Street to the north; 116th Avenue SE to the east; and Military Road to the west. Kent schools within the boundaries include River Ridge, Neely-O’Brien and Panther Lake elementary schools. The online application has a link to the District 1 boundaries.

Anyone who needs to obtain a copy of their voter card and/or needs to verify that their address falls within the boundaries for Director District 1, contact the King County Elections office at 206-296-8683.

Applications will be reviewed and candidates selected on Wednesday, May 20 in an executive session/special meeting. Interviews will be held Thursday, May 28, in the Kent School District (KSD) Boardroom at the KSD Administrative Center, 12033 SE 256th St. Public interviews and selection of a candidate is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9. The candidate is scheduled to be sworn in June 24.

The appointed director will be eligible to run in the November 2027 election for the position and must file during the May 2027 period with King County Elections.

Anyone with questions regarding the application, email KSDBoardVacancy@kent.k12.wa.us.