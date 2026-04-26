SR 18 lane closures coming April 27

All lanes of eastbound State Route 18 will close from 10 p.m. Monday, April 27, to 4 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, between C Street Southwest and Auburn Way South as crews work to finalize a paving project that began last year.

The northbound and southbound SR 167 ramps to eastbound SR 18 also will close from 9 p.m. Monday, April 27, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 28.

Additional overnight lane and ramp closures also are planned from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday night, April 27, through Friday morning, May 1, on eastbound SR 18 between C Street Southwest and the Green River bridge.

Signed detours will guide people around road and ramp closures. This work requires dry weather and some nights may be postponed if rain is forecast.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will perform lane striping along SR 18 and multiple on- and off-ramps during these nightly closures. This overnight work supports a project that repaved a 3-mile stretch of eastbound SR 18 in Auburn.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.