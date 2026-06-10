Donations help family of Auburn girl who died in accident

Only days before her eighth birthday, Hazel Bryant was playing in her Auburn neighborhood with family nearby on May 22 when she was fatally struck by a car backing out of a driveway.

When alerted by a neighbor that the girl was hit, her father immediately began CPR until she was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. She died two days later.

In a statement from the Auburn Police Department reported by King 5, “there does not appear to be any negligence nor impairment; this is not a criminal matter, just a terrible accident.”

Hazel is survived by her parents, Heath and Heather Bryant, alongside her twin, Ivy, and her little sister, Ruby.

Her mother, Heather, expressed to King 5 that no one directly saw the accident, but to the family’s understanding, “it appears that she was not in direct danger when the car began moving, but that she and the car entered the same space at the same time.”

Longtime family friends Matt and Heather Longhurst set up a GoFundMe for the family to “surround them with practical support and care in the difficult days ahead and help ease the overwhelming financial burden this tragedy has brought.”

The Longhursts explained that “Hazel was a ray of sunshine in this world who preferred skipping to walking. She was a natural performer and joyful dancer who lit up every stage she stood on.”

The Auburn community and beyond have raised more than $120,000 since the page was created a few weeks ago. Heather Longhurst was astounded by the overwhelming support and expressed that “your kindness is allowing this family to focus on each other, on healing, and on honoring Hazel’s beautiful life.”

Hazel’s parents are focused on encouraging the prevention of car accidents like this for families in the future. On the GoFundMe page, Hazel’s family noted that “if there is one thing we hope others carry forward from this tragedy, it is the importance of taking extra care around children when driving or backing out. A few extra seconds to stop, look carefully, and ensure children are visible can save a life.”

The Longhursts added that they are thankful for the community who continues “to honor Hazel by surrounding this family with love and by helping carry forward a message that may save another child’s life.”