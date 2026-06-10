Renton police seeking suspect in Walmart arson

The suspect left the Walmart in a white Cadillac Escalade. Photo provided by Renton Police Department

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The individual pictured is a suspect in the arson at Walmart and police are seeking public help in identifying the individual. Photo provided by Renton Police Department

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Renton Police are searching for a suspect in the arson at Walmart on Friday night, June 5.

The Walmart, located on Rainier Avenue South in Renton, temporarily closed June 5 and into Saturday morning, June 6 due to a fire in the women’s lingerie section.

“Investigators say it was arson and are still determining who and what started the fire,” said Renton Police Public Information Officer Meeghan Black.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the arson case. In a video, the individual can be seen entering the store, walking directly to the women’s lingerie section and briefly crouching down where the fire started. The individual then fled the store as the flames erupted and left the area in a white Cadillac Escalade in the parking lot.

“There were no other incidents at the time the fire broke out,” Black said.

Police ask that if anyone recognizes the person or has any information, contact detective Desiree Scott at dlscott@rentonwa.gov and reference Case #26-4381.