Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week: Kentwood and Kentlake

The Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week for May 8 are from Kentwood and Kentlake High School: Aiden Le (senior), track and field; Mia Tan (sophomore), tennis; Theo Linstad (senior), track and field; and Anareli Castillo-Gonzalez (senior), judo.

What do you value in your sport or about your team?

Tan: In tennis, I really value the balance between individuality and teamwork. Even though tennis is an individual sport when you are on the court, being a part of a team gives me support, motivation and a sense of belonging. I value how my team pushes each other to improve while also being there during tough losses and memorable wins.

Le: I value the connections and the bonding of my team.

Castillo-Gonzalez: I value the sportsmanship — how close our team is and how supportive we are of each other no matter what.

Linstad: I value the friendships I have made during track and field.

What have you learned from your sport that you can take with you throughout your life/future?

Tan: Tennis has taught me resilience and mental toughness. Matches can quickly change and so can your attitude because it is an individual sport where you are alone on court. I’ve learned to build self-reliance and responsibility for my own outcomes because success requires patience, consistent effort, and adapting to changing circumstances.

Le: You can’t waste the opportunities that you get.

Castillo-Gonzalez: Judo has taught me that hard work and consistency matter more than talent and that losing is a part of improving. These things I know I’ll carry throughout in my life.

Linstad: I have learned how to support others and be a good teammate.

What do you do when you aren’t motivated and what helps you stay motivated?

Tan: I choose consistency over motivation because motivation is a feeling that passes by, but consistency is where you see results. I choose to still show up every day and put in my best effort, even when I feel unmotivated, and remind myself of my goals and my desire to achieve them.

Le: When I’m not motivated, I try to focus on the little things as I know they will add up. To stay motivated, I watch film to see what I can do better the next day.

Castillo-Gonzalez: When I’m not motivated I force myself to show up and do reps. Motivation usually follows.

Linstad: I think about my goals that I have set and how others are expecting me to do my best.

Do you have a favorite pre-game meal?

Tan: My go-to pre-game meal is something that is easily digestible like fruit or protein bars for quick energy that won’t leave me feeling sluggish.

Le: Quakers rice cakes and bananas.

Castillo-Gonzalez: My favorite pre-game meal is fruit and caramel rice cakes.

Linstad: Any pasta dish.

What advice would you give to a teammate that is struggling?

Tan: I would tell my teammate that everyone has bad days or bad matches, but one bad match does not define you as a player. Focus on the small improvements, trust yourself, and most importantly, don’t give up. Staying positive and patient with yourself is key because progress takes time.

Le: Your time will come. Stay consistent and keep working. You can’t rush success.

Castillo-Gonzalez: Don’t focus on the end goal, focus on what you can do to get better and keep showing up even when it’s hard because consistency is key.

Linstad: Take some deep breaths, stretch, and keep doing your very best, no matter how hard it is.

From the sidelines:

Tan: Mia leads by example both on and off the court. She has worked very hard on her game and has shown tremendous improvement. She frequently spends extra time hitting and organizing additional practice sessions with her teammates to help them improve as well. The team looks to her as a leader and as a model of what it means to represent Kentwood. She also has strong role models in her family, including her two older brothers, Tyler and Alex, and her sister-in-law, Michelle, all of whom are Kentwood Tennis alumni. Now, Mia is carving her own path with strength and determination.

Le: Kentwood Track and Field Captain Aiden Le has reached new heights (literally and figuratively) earning Athlete of the Week honors after a historic performance in the pole vault. Last week, Le shattered a 39-year-old school record, clearing an impressive 15 feet, 3 inches. The previous mark, long considered one of the program’s most untouchable records, fell as Le delivered a performance that not only rewrote the record books but hinted at even greater achievements still to come this season.What makes Le’s accomplishment even more remarkable is how decisively he achieved it. His form, confidence, and consistency throughout the competition suggest that his new record may only be a stepping stone, with higher bars well within reach before the season concludes. While balancing the demands of a rigorous academic schedule, he maintains an exceptional GPA above 3.8, proving that excellence.

Castillo-Gonzalez: Ana has been consistent with her high school and club training. As a senior, she has stepped up her commitment to supporting her team, co-captain, and coaches. We are grateful to have her on the KL Judo Team. – Sensi Jordan Saravanja-Recania.

Linstad: Theo Linstad is a senior and four-year veteran of the Falcons Track & Field team. He has participated in nearly every sprint event, jump, hurdle, and even pole vault in his time at Kentlake. He now focuses on javelin, triple jump, and high jump where he recently cleared a height of 6’2”. Theo is a team leader who embodies our motto of “Fly High!”