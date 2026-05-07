Kentridge and judo: A match for 70 years

Anna Pham tries to get Jenny Lu to the ground. Photo provided by Eric Todd / @ ETDPI

A packed gym stood by and watched as over 10 Kentridge judo seniors were honored during their final regular season match before the state tournament on May 16.

“This senior class was the largest freshman class four years ago. We started with 25. There is a handful of kids that did it all four years,” sensei Marvin Terada said.

Judo is a relatively uncommon sport, but it is something that Kentridge excels at.

“It was the first program in the country. We are very proud, it is something that at Kentridge we have to keep going. Hopefully in 25 years we will be at the 100 year anniversary,” Terada said.

In Western Washington, there are five schools that have a judo program. All four Kent high schools, and Roosevelt, which is in its inaugural season. Judo has deep roots at Kentridge specifically — the first teams were formed nearly 70 years ago by Dr. George Wilson.

“If the army uses judo, why can’t we teach it in school? The program started and Sensei Graham, who passed away a few months ago, was my coach and one of the first members of the Kent-Meridian team. 70 years later, I graduated from Kentridge. My coach told me to take care of Kentridge,” Terada said.

Kentridge has even influenced other schools outside of Washington state to follow their lead. Schools in Hawaii have followed their format to create judo programs of their own. Terada said that many have copied their program, and have a great high school judo program.

The Army veteran wanted to take what he learned from duty and take it to the high school level. Judo was his vice and Kentridge has run with it ever since. The inner-city trophy is aptly named the Wilson Cup.

Terada’s three captains are in their own way some of the best judo fighters Kentridge has seen. His nephew Nathan, Jaxon Love and Anna Pham have made an immense impact on the judo program in their own way. “Jaxon is the captain of the wrestling team as well, captain of the judo team. He’s a great athlete and is super positive. Anna is a four year letter winner and does judo outside of school. She’s super studious and helps tutor kids, couldn’t be a better captain,” Tenada said.

Nathan is the only black belt in the city, while Love and Pham are both brown belts, right below black.

Kentridge was undefeated this season and will look to three-peat at the state tournament, which just continues to show how good this Charger program really is.

“For them to do that back-to-back and hopefully back-to-back-to-back will be the first time ever,” Terada said.

State judo will be at Kentridge on May 16.