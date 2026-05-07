Kent Police Blotter: April 6-22

A sampling of Kent Police incidents April 6-22:

April 6

• Commercial burglary: 12:52 p.m., officers responded to a commercial burglary at a radio tower near the 900 block of Central Avenue South. Officers learned that a suspect had entered the fenced area and removed a significant amount of radio equipment. The suspect vehicle was later returned, and officers seized the vehicle for a warrant and contacted the occupant.

April 11

• DUI collision: Officers responded to a collision near the 1100 block of East Laurel Street involving a repeat offender. Officers recognized the individual from prior incidents and took the person into custody for suspected impaired driving and an order violation.

• Mental health crisis: Officers were dispatched to Thea Bowman Apartments, 23920 32nd Ave. S., on the West Hill, for a report of a resident experiencing a mental health crisis. The resident had damaged property and refused to exit the apartment. Officers consulted with mental health professionals and cleared the scene. The next day, the same individual caused a disturbance in the lobby. Officers detained the individual, who was later evaluated and transported for mental health services.

April 12

• Smoke shop burglary: Officers responded to a burglary at Twin Smoke Shop, 24817 Pacific Highway S., on the West Hill, where surveillance footage captured three individuals taking lottery tickets, cigarettes and other items. One of the males was later identified, and the case was referred to detectives.

April 14

• Chevron theft: Officers responded to a reported robbery at the Chevron at 631 Central Ave. N. An investigation later determined that the incident was a theft. Two suspects were located, and one was found in possession of a stolen firearm. The individual was booked, and officers coordinated effectively during the response.

• Unconscious driver: Officers conducting an extra patrol located a driver unconscious inside a vehicle in a parking lot. Officers observed a firearm and alcohol inside the vehicle. After additional units arrived, the driver eventually exited the vehicle. Suspected narcotics were visible inside, and officers obtained a search warrant. The subject was booked.

• Wildlife disturbance: Officers responded to Kaibara Park, First Avenue North and West Meeker Street, after receiving a report of juveniles disturbing wildlife. Officers contacted three individuals associated with the party involved, while the primary suspect left the area and was not identified.

April 17

• Transit center disturbance: 7:11 p.m., officers responded to the Kent Transit Center, 301 Railroad Ave. N., regarding juveniles who had reportedly threatened a security guard and created a disturbance. Officers stopped the related bus and detained multiple subjects. After reviewing the video, four juveniles were determined to be involved, and they were cited. Officers noted a larger group of juveniles continued to create disturbances in the area over the following days.

• Drug overdose: Officers responded to a drug overdose in the La Chapanita restaurant and nightclub parking lot, 623 Central Ave. S. Narcan was administered, and the individual was transported to the hospital. A witness provided a vehicle plate possibly connected to the incident. Officers later located the vehicle and detained the registered owner, who denied involvement. The vehicle was seized pending the issuance of a search warrant.

April 22

• Springwood Park robbery: 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an individual who had been threatened with a knife at Springwood Park, 12700 SE 274th St., and had a watch taken. The suspect left on foot before officers arrived. A K-9 track was conducted, but the suspect was not located, and probable cause for first-degree robbery was established.