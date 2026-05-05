ShoWare Center in Kent loses record-setting $1.88M in 2025

The Seattle Thunderbirds junior hockey team is the anchor tenant of the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent. COURTESY PHOTO, ShoWare Center

The city-owned accesso ShoWare Center in Kent lost more than $1 million in 2024 and nearly $2 million in 2025. The operating losses are covered by the city’s general fund. COURTESY PHOTO, ShoWare Center

Operating losses at the city-owned accesso ShoWare Center in Kent plummeted in 2025 to a record $1.88 million.

That comes just one year after the arena lost $1.06 million in 2024, the first time the ShoWare Center, which opened in 2009, had suffered operating losses of more than $1 million.

Kent leaders cover the financial losses at the 6,200-seat arena with monies from the city’s general fund. That annual payment was $500,000 in 2023, $1.5 million in 2024 and $1.62 million in 2025, a total of about $3.6 million over three years, according to city ShoWare Center Operating Fund documents.

The arena had expenses of $5.06 million in 2025 and income of $3.18 million, according to the income statement released in April by Los Angeles-based Legends Global, formerly ASM Global, which manages the facility, one of about 250 venues it oversees in North America.

Tim Higgins, ShoWare Center general manager, issued the following reply to a Kent Reporter email with questions about the large operating deficit.

“Both Cynthia (Boyd, assistant general manager) and I are out of the office all week,” Higgins said in a May 4 email. “Someone will get back to you early next week when we are back.”

The Kent Reporter reached out to Mayor Dana Ralph and City Council President Satwinder Kaur for comment about the record $1.8 million operating loss, but did not receive a reply.

Prior to the past two years, the previous highest financial losses were $752,324 in 2014, $744,191 in 2022 and $742,674 in 2023. The arena has lost about $4.4 million over the last four years.

Arletta Voter, ShoWare Center director of finance, said canceled concerts and a canceled sporting event reduced revenue and that expenses were higher due to liability insurance rates and emergency HVAC repairs. Voter gave her update during the April 30 Public Facilities District Board meeting, a group that helps oversee the arena whose construction was funded through the district.

According to the ShoWare Center income statement, Legends Global staff projected a $1.32 million loss for 2025 while preparing its budget, a difference of $557,174 from the actual $1.88 million deficit.

Food and beverage concessions, where the arena makes a lot of its money, brought in $1.33 million, $341,971 below budget. Facility fees revenue was $300,574, $189,626 below budget.

As for expenses, general and administrative costs were $1.03 million, $390,524 above budget. Insurance costs were $378,873, which was $158,873 above budget.

In addition to covering operating losses, the city also pays $350,000 a year, known as lifecycle money, to the ShoWare Center for repairs and replacements at the facility. That cost is covered through a city admissions tax of 5% on each ticket sold.

The arena does have an economic impact on the city. A study in 2012 paid for by the city at a cost of $36,400, showed an annual impact of about $25 million. Many fans go to local restaurants before or after events, especially at the nearby Kent Station shopping center. No economic impact study has been done since 2012.

The Seattle Thunderbirds are the anchor tenant of the ShoWare Center, moving to Kent from Seattle in 2009. Legends Global tries to schedule as many concerts and other events on days and nights the T-Birds aren’t playing.