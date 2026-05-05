Kent’s Barringer finalist for Enumclaw superintendent job

Kent School District Deputy Superintendent Wade Barringer is one of two finalists for the Enumclaw School District superintendent job.

The Enumclaw School District announced May 1 that Barringer and Mark Wenzel, hailing from the Methow Valley School District, are the top two picks out of a crowd of 25 applicants and six preliminary interviewees.

“Selecting a superintendent is one of the most important responsibilities of a school board, and we have taken that responsibility seriously,” Board President Tyson Gamblin said in a prepared statement. “We are grateful to the students, families, staff, and community members who shared their perspectives and helped shape the leadership profile for our next superintendent. Their input has been central to this process.”

The public can meet Barringer on Tuesday, May 12 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Enumclaw High Media Center.

The form with Wenzel is Wednesday, May 13, same time, same place.

Both events will also be livestreamed; the webinar link will be posted on the ESD website.

Prior to the forums, the public can submit questions by Friday, May 8 for them to included in the events after a review.

Finally, after the forums, the public can provide feedback through a QR code or website link; feedback will help inform school board members’ final decision on their pick, expected May 14.

Head to enumclaw.wednet.edu/page/superintendent-search for more information.

The following is a short bio of each candidate provided by the school district:

Wade Barringer

Barringer joined the Kent School District in 2004 after earning his PhD in educational administration from Washington State University. He served as an assistant principal from 2004 to 2007 and principal of Kent-Meridian High School from 2007 to 2018. During his time as principal, Barringer earned his superintendent’s credential (2013), became a nationally certified principal mentor (2012), and Association of Washington School Principals mentor principal (2015).

In 2018, Barringer transitioned to the Kent School District’s central office leadership team as an executive director, where he supervised 18 principals from 2018 to 2020. From 2020 to 2023, Barringer served as the interim chief of Human Resources, senior executive director of Strategic Initiatives and Operations, and associate superintendent of Strategic Initiatives and Operations.

He has been deputy superintendent since July 1, 2023, and currently serves as a board director for Communities in Schools of South King County, Covington Chamber of Commerce board director, Kent International Festival Board vice president, Kent Schools Foundation ex-officio member, and the Lake Meridian Association director.

He is married to Stephanie Barringer, principal of Meridian Elementary School. His son, Ronan attends WSU and daughter, Thea is a student in the Aerospace Manufacturing Leadership Academy at Skills Inc. They are active community members and enjoy family time, movies, travel, home renovations and the outdoors.

Mark Wenzel

Wenzel is an accomplished educational leader with more than 25 years of experience in U.S. public school systems and international schools. Known for strengthening community trust, elevating teaching and learning, and building cohesive organizations, he brings deep Washington roots and a global perspective to his leadership.

From 2013 to 2020, Wenzel served as superintendent of the Anacortes School District, a high-performing Washington district of 2,700 students. His tenure included strong community engagement, improved labor relations, philanthropic support, and passage of a $90 million bond, the district’s first in nearly two decades, supporting construction of a new high school. The district also earned state recognition for closing learning gaps and increasing graduation rates.

Previously, he served as superintendent of the Methow Valley School District, where he led technology and curriculum innovations, including world language expansion and a 1:1 technology environment. Most recently, Wenzel held senior leadership roles with an international school network in Asia, including superintendent of a large P-12 school in Singapore and regional director overseeing instructional quality and leadership development across multiple schools.

Wenzel began his career as a classroom teacher at the middle school, high school, and college levels, and later served six years as communications director for Bethel School District. He holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Washington, along with graduate degrees from UW and the London School of Economics. He is a longtime Lions and Rotary member.

Mark and his wife Julie, a licensed mental health counselor, share a household kept lively by their three kids: Ruby, a high schooler and hip hop dancer, and Eli and Finn, middle schoolers and dedicated baseball and basketball players.