Prosecutors charge Federal Way man with killing ex-friend, dog

A Federal Way man has been accused of fatally shooting a former friend and his dog.

On May 6, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Daniel Joseph Bray, 42, of Federal Way, with first-degree murder and first-degree animal cruelty. These charges stem from a May 1 incident where Bray allegedly fatally shot Jeremy Fogelquist, 42, and his pitbull named Polly.

Notably, Fogelquist’s 43rd birthday would have been one day after he was killed on May 2.

According to the King County Adult and Juvenile Detention jail lookup portal, Bray is currently held at the King County Correctional Facility on a $5 million bail.

The King County Medical Examiner’s decedents list states that Fogelquist died in Seattle, his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death was homicide.

Details of the case

According to charging documents, at approximately 10:30 a.m. May 1, Federal Way police responded to a report of a shooting at a single-family residence in the 31400 block of 40th Avenue Southwest. The complainant was Fogelquist, who reported that he was shot in the chest by Bray before the call abruptly disconnected.

A short time later, a neighbor called 911 and reported that he had heard a disturbance, and when he went to check what had happened, he found Fogelquist had been shot. Additionally, Fogelquist’s wife received a call from him in which he stated that Bray shot him in the head and back.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Fogelquist on the ground, injured, with multiple fired cartridges, a phone and his deceased dog, Polly, on the ground. Polly suffered gunshot wounds to the side and head.

“Fogelquist was still alert and oriented at the time and told officers that although the person who shot him had been wearing a mask over his face, he thought the person was Daniel Bray,” documents state. “Fogelquist was unable to elaborate further and was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died, without providing additional details.”

Fogelquist’s wife told officers that he had been friends with Bray for over a decade, they went to college together, and that the pair had recently engaged in assembling and disassembling firearms. However, Fogelquist’s wife said that he and Bray recently had a falling out, and she thought the reason had something to do with Bray’s alleged use of a racial slur.

Documents state that officers retrieved video surveillance from the area and found footage that depicted someone parking a red Subaru with aftermarket wheels a neighborhood away from Fogelquist’s home, exiting, and then taking a walking path that led to Fogelquist’s home. The person driving the Subaru appeared to be a man wearing a hood over his head and a white mask, and his build matched Bray’s description, according to documents.

Documents state that video footage then captured the man walking back to the Subaru and driving onto Dash Point Road.

Additional video footage captured during the time between the person walking to Fogelquist’s home and back to their vehicle captured the sound of 12 gunshots, a dog howling in pain, and Fogelquist yelling in pain and asking for help.

Fogelquist’s wife told officers that Bray drove a red Subaru with aftermarket wheels. Flock cameras recorded Bray’s vehicle, a red Subaru with aftermarket wheels, in the area of Fogelquist’s home in the 24 hours before the incident.

Documents state that while investigating Fogelquist’s residence, officers located at least 10 unserialized AR-15 type lower receivers, two complete AR-15 rifles assembled with unserialized lower receivers, other firearm parts, magazines and ammunition.

Documents state that during the investigation, officers spoke to relatives of Bray, who said that he had recently experienced a psychotic break, was experiencing paranoid delusions, and appeared unannounced at a relative’s home in Nevada a few weeks prior. Bray was also reportedly in possession of two bags of firearms. Relatives stated that Bray said that he was having delusions that someone named Jeremy was involved in a pedophile ring, that Jeremy had placed a GPS tracker on his car, and that Jeremy was out to get him. Bray also reportedly had an infatuation with a waitress at a bar in Spokane named “The Viking,” and he planned to impregnate her in a delusional belief that he could save her from a prostitution ring.

On May 2, Spokane Police Department Officers tracked Bray’s phone to the Spokane area and established a covert surveillance of “The Viking.” At approximately 1:13 p.m., Bray approached the bar on foot, and he was placed under arrest without incident. Bray was then turned over to Federal Way police, and he was booked into King County Jail.